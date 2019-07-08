Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Fuhrmann. View Sign Service Information Castle Rock Funeral and Cremation Services 211 4th Street Castle Rock , CO 80104 (720)-379-4604 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Fuhrmann, age 87

passed away from this life into

her home in Glory on July 2,

2019.



Frances was born in San

Diego, CA, September 18, 1931.

She is survived by her loving

husband, Newell, Children:

Chris (Geri), Rob (Cathy), Terry

and Kim (Bill), Grandchildren: Caleb

(June), Tim, Stephen, Dana & Andrew

and Great Grandchildren: Emmalee,

Eliana, Leo and Anna.



Frances was a licensed cosmetologist

and also did paraprofessional work in

Special Education at 2 middle schools.

Frances passions were music, piano,

art and decorating which included her

house and yard. She loved flowers.

She was a beautiful pianist and loved

playing hymns. She played for several

churches, family gatherings and

just for fun.



She played at Lowry Air Force

Base for the Airmen to sing

at the Chapel #1 on Thursday

nights, which was where she

met the love of her life, Newell.

They married in this same Chapel

on February 24, 1951.



Her greatest passion in her life, though,

was her faith in Yeshua (Jesus); living

and learning from Him was vital to her

daily life. We know she entered into

eternity with the words from Yeshua,

"Well done my good and faithful servant...

Enter into the joy of Your Lord."

Frances will be remembered as a loving,

generous, graceful woman to all her

family and those who knew her. Her

warm and encouraging smile and gentle

words will truly be missed. Frances Fuhrmann, age 87passed away from this life intoher home in Glory on July 2,2019.Frances was born in SanDiego, CA, September 18, 1931.She is survived by her lovinghusband, Newell, Children:Chris (Geri), Rob (Cathy), Terryand Kim (Bill), Grandchildren: Caleb(June), Tim, Stephen, Dana & Andrewand Great Grandchildren: Emmalee,Eliana, Leo and Anna.Frances was a licensed cosmetologistand also did paraprofessional work inSpecial Education at 2 middle schools.Frances passions were music, piano,art and decorating which included herhouse and yard. She loved flowers.She was a beautiful pianist and lovedplaying hymns. She played for severalchurches, family gatherings andjust for fun.She played at Lowry Air ForceBase for the Airmen to singat the Chapel #1 on Thursdaynights, which was where shemet the love of her life, Newell.They married in this same Chapelon February 24, 1951.Her greatest passion in her life, though,was her faith in Yeshua (Jesus); livingand learning from Him was vital to herdaily life. We know she entered intoeternity with the words from Yeshua,"Well done my good and faithful servant...Enter into the joy of Your Lord."Frances will be remembered as a loving,generous, graceful woman to all herfamily and those who knew her. Herwarm and encouraging smile and gentlewords will truly be missed. Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from July 8 to July 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close