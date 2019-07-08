Frances Fuhrmann, age 87
passed away from this life into
her home in Glory on July 2,
2019.
Frances was born in San
Diego, CA, September 18, 1931.
She is survived by her loving
husband, Newell, Children:
Chris (Geri), Rob (Cathy), Terry
and Kim (Bill), Grandchildren: Caleb
(June), Tim, Stephen, Dana & Andrew
and Great Grandchildren: Emmalee,
Eliana, Leo and Anna.
Frances was a licensed cosmetologist
and also did paraprofessional work in
Special Education at 2 middle schools.
Frances passions were music, piano,
art and decorating which included her
house and yard. She loved flowers.
She was a beautiful pianist and loved
playing hymns. She played for several
churches, family gatherings and
just for fun.
She played at Lowry Air Force
Base for the Airmen to sing
at the Chapel #1 on Thursday
nights, which was where she
met the love of her life, Newell.
They married in this same Chapel
on February 24, 1951.
Her greatest passion in her life, though,
was her faith in Yeshua (Jesus); living
and learning from Him was vital to her
daily life. We know she entered into
eternity with the words from Yeshua,
"Well done my good and faithful servant...
Enter into the joy of Your Lord."
Frances will be remembered as a loving,
generous, graceful woman to all her
family and those who knew her. Her
warm and encouraging smile and gentle
words will truly be missed.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from July 8 to July 15, 2019