Francine Susanne Balogh,
age 80 of Wheat Ridge, Colorado,
passed away peacefully
on January 15, 2020. She was
the devoted wife to the late
Joseph William Balogh who
passed away in 2011.
Born October 19, 1939, in
Johnstown, PA, she was one
of six daughters to Frank and
Freda (Dekrines) Balazik, and graduated
from Johnston Catholic High School
(now Bishop McCort). Following graduation,
she ventured off to Washington,
D.C. and worked for the Department of
Agriculture before marrying and starting
a family.
A loving mother, grandmother and
sister, Francine is survived by her children,
Michael Balogh, daughter-in-law
Suzanne Smith, Victoria Balogh, Matthew
Balogh, Nicole Aulik, and son-inlaw
David Aulik; grandchildren Gianna
Balogh, Jordan Aulik and Margot Aulik;
and sisters Joan Reed (predeceased),
Patricia Pavlosky, Roberta Deter, Carol
Lencki and Mary Lane.
Francine was a ray of sunshine and
brightened every room she entered.
She was valued as an authentic and
caring friend to the many she met over
her years in Pennsylvania, Arizona and
most recently, Colorado. Descriptions of
her include: friendly, loving, witty, fair,
strong, confident, independent,
giving, thoughtful,
selfless, compassionate, helpful,
accepting, fair, inclusive,
fearless, brave, faithful, charitable,
wise, patient, etc.
She loved to cook and
bake for family, friends and
church functions. She also
adored spending quality time with her
grandchildren, playing cards, bowling
nine-pins, watching birds and wildlife,
as well as game shows and the Hallmark
Channel. Always looking for a deal, she
was a coupon-clipper and took pride in
never paying full price!
There will be no formal memorial
services. The family plans to "marry"
Francine's cremated ashes with that of
her late husband, and plant a memorial
tree in a protected Colorado forest to
create a lasting legacy of reforestation.
If you are inspired, donations may be
made in Francine's memory to St. Jude's
Children Research Hospital (www.
stjude.org) or Best Friends Animal Society
(www.support.bestfriends.org).
The family wishes to thank all who
prayed and cared for Francine during
her last weeks, including the fabulous
teams at Compassus Hospice of Denver
and Sandalwood Rehabilitation Center
of Wheat Ridge.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020
