Francine Susanne Balogh,

age 80 of Wheat Ridge, Colorado,

passed away peacefully

on January 15, 2020. She was

the devoted wife to the late

Joseph William Balogh who

passed away in 2011.



Born October 19, 1939, in

Johnstown, PA, she was one

of six daughters to Frank and

Freda (Dekrines) Balazik, and graduated

from Johnston Catholic High School

(now Bishop McCort). Following graduation,

she ventured off to Washington,

D.C. and worked for the Department of

Agriculture before marrying and starting

a family.



A loving mother, grandmother and

sister, Francine is survived by her children,

Michael Balogh, daughter-in-law

Suzanne Smith, Victoria Balogh, Matthew

Balogh, Nicole Aulik, and son-inlaw

David Aulik; grandchildren Gianna

Balogh, Jordan Aulik and Margot Aulik;

and sisters Joan Reed (predeceased),

Patricia Pavlosky, Roberta Deter, Carol

Lencki and Mary Lane.



Francine was a ray of sunshine and

brightened every room she entered.

She was valued as an authentic and

caring friend to the many she met over

her years in Pennsylvania, Arizona and

most recently, Colorado. Descriptions of

her include: friendly, loving, witty, fair,

strong, confident, independent,

giving, thoughtful,

selfless, compassionate, helpful,

accepting, fair, inclusive,

fearless, brave, faithful, charitable,

wise, patient, etc.



She loved to cook and

bake for family, friends and

church functions. She also

adored spending quality time with her

grandchildren, playing cards, bowling

nine-pins, watching birds and wildlife,

as well as game shows and the Hallmark

Channel. Always looking for a deal, she

was a coupon-clipper and took pride in

never paying full price!



There will be no formal memorial

services. The family plans to "marry"

Francine's cremated ashes with that of

her late husband, and plant a memorial

tree in a protected Colorado forest to

create a lasting legacy of reforestation.

If you are inspired, donations may be

made in Francine's memory to St. Jude's

Children Research Hospital (www.

) or Best Friends Animal Society

(



The family wishes to thank all who

prayed and cared for Francine during

her last weeks, including the fabulous

teams at Compassus Hospice of Denver

and Sandalwood Rehabilitation Center

