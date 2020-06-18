Francis Joseph Martorano
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis Joseph Martorano, 78, of Castle Rock, CO, passed away on June 3, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY on September 11, 1941 to Joseph J. and Librina (Primavera) Martorano, Francis obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree from Notre Dame University and went on to achieve a Medical Doctorate from the Medical College of Virginia. He served in the U.S. Navy between 1963 and 1967. On March 18, 1977 Francis married Mary Margaret Patton at The Peck House in Empire, Colorado. Dr. Francis "Frank" Martorano was a Pediatrician who practiced medicine in Denver, CO for over 30 years. It was believed by many that he "hung the moon" based on the love and kindness he showed the children he took care of, the communities he touched, and the family he loved. Dr. Frank enjoyed every activity under the sun, including sailing, playing the piano, cross country skiing, hiking and cycling. Aside from his home "Cerrito" in Castle Rock, CO, he loved going twice yearly to Molokai, Hawaii to stay with his spouse at their Kaluakoi residence. Francis is survived by his wife, Mary of Castle Rock, CO, children, Louise Martorano of Evergreen, CO, Haley Martorano of Dillon, CO, Stefan Martorano of Denver, CO, Anne Martorano O'Brien of Dillon, CO and Mary Martorano McQuain of Dublin, OH, grandchildren, Joseph Martorano of Oceanside, CA, Aurora Barnett of Mount Vernon, MO, William O'Brien and Sean O'Brien both of Dillon, CO, Nova Martorano and Felix Martorano, both of Denver, CO. Also survived by his brother, Vincent Martorano (wife, Maria) of Pahrump, NV and sister, Patricia Martorano-Drown (husband, Bruce Drown) of San Clemente, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Librina Martorano. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dr. Frank's memory may be made to the Colorado Humane Society, 2080 S. Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80231 https://coloradohumane.org/ Please see ponderosavalleyfunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Colorado Community Media from Jun. 18 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ponderosa Valley Funeral Services - Parker
10470 S. Progress Way
Parker, CO 80134
303-841-2405
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 14, 2020
I remember Dr. Martorano from the medical staff at Swedish Medical Center. He was such a gentle, caring person and physician. I am saddened to learn of his passing. Thinking of his family during this difficult time. May you feel God's presence in the days ahead.
Pat Mauro
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved