On Thursday, November 28, 2019, Gail
Lee Hintergardt beloved wife, mother
of two, and grandmother o three
passed away at age 79.
Gail was born on March 14, 1940 in
Enid, Oklahoma to Charles and Bernice
Lee. Gail met her husband Harold
when she was 16 and they became high
school sweethearts. They married in
1958.
She gave birth to her first daughter,
Leigh Ann, in 1959. She earned
her Bachelor's in Education from
Northwestern Oklahoma State
University in 1961 and started
teaching. Gail and Harold moved to
Colorado in 1962 where she continued
teaching and gave birth to her second
daughter, Cheryl Kay, in 1964. She
earned her Master's in Education from
the University of Northern Colorado in
1974. She taught elementary education
for 27 years, specializing in children
with learning disabilities.
She Gail took every opportunity to
go to the mountains, view wildlife and
travel. She traveled within five continents
seeking beauty, animals and
interesting people. She never missed
a daughters' performance, game, or
tournament. She was passionate about
gardening and loved a good murder
mystery.
Gail was preceded in death by her
parents, husband, and sister Kay
Holt of Edmond, Oklahoma. She is
survived by her sister Charla Bucklin
of Chandler, Arizona, daughters Leigh
Ann Hensel Tijeras, New Mexico and
Cheryl Kay Steinberg, Westminster,
Colorado, grandchildren Ryan, Rachel
and Victoria and several nieces and
nephews.
A memorial service will be held on
Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Mount
Olivet Chapel, 12801 W. 44th Avenue in
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033, at 11:00am. A
grave site ceremony will be followed by
a reception at Gail's home.
