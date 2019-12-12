On Thursday, November 28, 2019, Gail

Lee Hintergardt beloved wife, mother

of two, and grandmother o three

passed away at age 79.



Gail was born on March 14, 1940 in

Enid, Oklahoma to Charles and Bernice

Lee. Gail met her husband Harold

when she was 16 and they became high

school sweethearts. They married in

1958.



She gave birth to her first daughter,

Leigh Ann, in 1959. She earned

her Bachelor's in Education from

Northwestern Oklahoma State

University in 1961 and started

teaching. Gail and Harold moved to

Colorado in 1962 where she continued

teaching and gave birth to her second

daughter, Cheryl Kay, in 1964. She

earned her Master's in Education from

the University of Northern Colorado in

1974. She taught elementary education

for 27 years, specializing in children

with learning disabilities.



She Gail took every opportunity to

go to the mountains, view wildlife and

travel. She traveled within five continents

seeking beauty, animals and

interesting people. She never missed

a daughters' performance, game, or

tournament. She was passionate about

gardening and loved a good murder

mystery.



Gail was preceded in death by her

parents, husband, and sister Kay

Holt of Edmond, Oklahoma. She is

survived by her sister Charla Bucklin

of Chandler, Arizona, daughters Leigh

Ann Hensel Tijeras, New Mexico and

Cheryl Kay Steinberg, Westminster,

Colorado, grandchildren Ryan, Rachel

and Victoria and several nieces and

nephews.



A memorial service will be held on

Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Mount

Olivet Chapel, 12801 W. 44th Avenue in

Wheat Ridge, CO 80033, at 11:00am. A

grave site ceremony will be followed by

a reception at Gail's home.