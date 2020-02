Gary McNee, 80, of LittletonColorado died on February14 after a heroic struggle withheart and lung disease. He issurvived by his wife CarolynMcNee (married 1962),daughter Jody Jamison (Matt) andgranddaughters Payton and Kelsey,daughter Marne Katsanis (John) andgranddaughters Madeline and Sawyer,sisters Kara Brockschink (John)and Loralea Francis. He was predeceasedby his parents Robert andMildred McNee and sister ConnieSwartzendruber.Gary was born on October 28, 1939in Cedar Rapids Iowa. He graduatedfrom Norway High School, wherehe was active in 4H: raising, showing,and presenting. He received aBA from Cornell College and a MAin counseling from the University ofIowa.He retired after 30 years as a counselorat Littleton High School,making permanent impact onmany students' personal andacademic lives. He received aservice award from the Arapahoe-Douglas Area Vocationalschool and was a representative in theLittleton Education Association.His passion was cars: restoringthem, driving them, reading aboutthem, and in recent years YouTubingthem. He belonged to the MountainPlains Corvette Club. He was truly a"car person". He also enjoyed WorldWar II history, traveling, his dogs, andmany events with his children andgrandchildren.Donations: Northern Colorado BrittanyClub or Colorado Public Radioor cpr.org Web site: www.OlingerChapelHill.comService: St. Luke's Methodist ChurchMarch 5 1:00