Gary McNee, 80, of Littleton
Colorado died on February
14 after a heroic struggle with
heart and lung disease. He is
survived by his wife Carolyn
McNee (married 1962),
daughter Jody Jamison (Matt) and
granddaughters Payton and Kelsey,
daughter Marne Katsanis (John) and
granddaughters Madeline and Sawyer,
sisters Kara Brockschink (John)
and Loralea Francis. He was predeceased
by his parents Robert and
Mildred McNee and sister Connie
Swartzendruber.
Gary was born on October 28, 1939
in Cedar Rapids Iowa. He graduated
from Norway High School, where
he was active in 4H: raising, showing,
and presenting. He received a
BA from Cornell College and a MA
in counseling from the University of
Iowa.
He retired after 30 years as a counselor
at Littleton High School,
making permanent impact on
many students' personal and
academic lives. He received a
service award from the Arapahoe-
Douglas Area Vocational
school and was a representative in the
Littleton Education Association.
His passion was cars: restoring
them, driving them, reading about
them, and in recent years YouTubing
them. He belonged to the Mountain
Plains Corvette Club. He was truly a
"car person". He also enjoyed World
War II history, traveling, his dogs, and
many events with his children and
grandchildren.
Donations: Northern Colorado Brittany
Club or Colorado Public Radio
or cpr.org
Web site: www.OlingerChapelHill.
com
Service: St. Luke's Methodist Church
March 5 1:00
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020