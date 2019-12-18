Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Albert Minick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Minick was born on Chicago's south side, home of his maternal relatives. With his siblings Ralph, Dave and Mary, his early education was enriched by visits to the Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium and planetarium. Occasionally they went to the Southtown Theater to watch 10-cent western movies. George and his family attended the Redeemer Lutheran Church. At 12, he became a "newsie" selling newspapers at the speakeasies. In 1931, his family purchased a farm and moved to Gibsonburg, Ohio. That is where his love for gardening and animals began. Farm life instilled responsibility and a strong work ethic.



After graduating from Gibsonburg High School in 1935, George studied at Bowling Green and Toledo universities. During World War II, he enlisted in the Navy serving from 1943-1946 on the USS Destroyer Thorn DD647 as an electrician's mate, second class. In the Pacific, he saw combat at the Battle of Leyte near the Philippines, Iwo Jima and Okinawa for which he was awarded two bronze stars. His accounts of his service are on record at the National Museum of the Pacific War. His return to the U.S. took him through stops in Singapore, Ceylon, Cape Town and Bahia, completing his travel around the world.



George continued his education through the GI Bill graduating from Marquette in 1947. He came to Golden to attend the Colorado School of Mines (CSM), earning a Bachelor of Science in geophysical engineering in 1953. His career with Atlantic Richfield as a doodlebugger on a seismic surveying crew took his family to

Oklahoma, Wyoming, Montana, Utah, New Mexico and Texas before coming full circle and returning to Golden. In 1960 he passed the exam to become a licensed professional engineer in Colorado. He also earned a Master of Science in metallurgical engineering in 1974 from CSM. His professional career as a metallurgist for A.R. Wilfley and Sons spanned 35 years.



George met his wife, Virginia Hitz at a square dance on Lookout Mountain. Their marriage lasted more than 50 years. George and Virginia loved all styles of dancing including swing, jitterbug and square dancing. They had three daughters Carolyn, Alison and Renée.



At 52, George learned to ski alpine style with Renée at Berthoud Pass, a sport he continued to participate in until age 88. He was proud to share that he skied with all his daughters and their families, especially with his three granddaughters. He also enjoyed Nordic style competing and winning his age-class in the "Alleys and Loops" race through Crested Butte. He hiked throughout the Rockies with Virginia, Carolyn and Alison, and also in the Alps with Renée and her family.



George's ardent love for dogs, gardening, raising cattle and beekeeping made him well known in the Applewood community. As a member of the Applewood Baptist Church, a Mason, a Mines basketball fan and the Golden Community Center's water aerobics class, George found many friends through his diverse interests.



George is survived by daughters Carolyn Emanuel of Tucson, Ariz.; Alison Beck of Austin, Texas; Renée Brune of Morrison, Colo.; and granddaughters Anna Rose Beck of Durham, N.C.; Lauren Brune of Asheville, N.C.; and Stephanie Brune of Seattle, Wash. The family is grateful to the staff at the Manor on Marston Lake and New Century Hospice.



A memorial service and interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery is being planned.



