Georgianna (96), passed

away Easter Sunday, April 21,

2019 in Arvada, CO. Georgianna

was born February

11th, 1923 in Denver, Colorado.

She and sister Maxine

grew up in Greenland, CO

where she attended School in

Greenland, Spring Valley and

Castle Rock High School. Member of

local 4H Club. After high school, she

worked for Gates Rubber Company in

Denver.

On July 7th, 1945, Georgianna and

Arthur Tidwell were married in San

Antonio, Texas. Georgianna was

active in Broomfield United Methodist

Women's, "Naomi Ruth Circle".

Georgianna & Art established Arvada

Rent-All's in 1963.

Survived by twin Daughters

Sandra Stepniak, (Joe); Sharon

Cooper, (Chuck); Grandchildren,

Dana Loan, (Chris);

Holly Phillips, (Jeremy); and

Wesley Cooper; Great Grandchildren,

Danika, Duke, and

Jace; She was preceded in

death by her parents Levi/Laurel Barret,

grandparent Alvin/Bertha Best,

sister Maxine Hardy.

In lieu of flowers: The Anchor Center

for Blind Children in Memory of Georgianna

Tidwell, 2550 Roslyn Street,

Denver, CO 80238.

Hope House of Colorado: In Memory

of Georgianna Tidwell, 9088 Marshall

