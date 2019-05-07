Georgianna (96), passed
away Easter Sunday, April 21,
2019 in Arvada, CO. Georgianna
was born February
11th, 1923 in Denver, Colorado.
She and sister Maxine
grew up in Greenland, CO
where she attended School in
Greenland, Spring Valley and
Castle Rock High School. Member of
local 4H Club. After high school, she
worked for Gates Rubber Company in
Denver.
On July 7th, 1945, Georgianna and
Arthur Tidwell were married in San
Antonio, Texas. Georgianna was
active in Broomfield United Methodist
Women's, "Naomi Ruth Circle".
Georgianna & Art established Arvada
Rent-All's in 1963.
Survived by twin Daughters
Sandra Stepniak, (Joe); Sharon
Cooper, (Chuck); Grandchildren,
Dana Loan, (Chris);
Holly Phillips, (Jeremy); and
Wesley Cooper; Great Grandchildren,
Danika, Duke, and
Jace; She was preceded in
death by her parents Levi/Laurel Barret,
grandparent Alvin/Bertha Best,
sister Maxine Hardy.
In lieu of flowers: The Anchor Center
for Blind Children in Memory of Georgianna
Tidwell, 2550 Roslyn Street,
Denver, CO 80238.
Hope House of Colorado: In Memory
of Georgianna Tidwell, 9088 Marshall
Ct. Bldg. #4, Westminster, CO 80031.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from May 7 to May 13, 2019