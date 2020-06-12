Gerarda (Gerry) DeWild Hermanussen

April 19, 1924 - April 12, 2020

Gerry passed away peacefully on Easter morning, a week before her 96th birthday. Born in Erp, Holland, the sixth of seven children, she grew up on the family farm and earned a degree in business. In 1952, Gerry immigrated to America and settled in Combined Locks, Wisconsin. On one trip back to Holland, she was introduced to John Hermanussen, who had also immigrated to the USA and was coincidentally visiting his hometown in Holland just a few kilometers away. They corresponded and visited each other (he lived in Nebraska) until they married on her 34th birthday. They made their home in Lincoln where they both worked at the University of Nebraska, and had four children: Francis (John), Maria, Michelle, and Suzanne. In 1972, the family relocated to Lakewood Colorado when John took a new job at the Federal Center. Gerry was a stay-at-home mom who was very devoted to her family and talented in many home arts. Always an excellent seamstress –even making her own wedding dress - she would enthusiastically apply those skills to her family and home. She was very supportive of her kids' many activities and sports and resolute that they get a good education to live the American dream for which she and John had left Holland. With the kids in school, Gerry studied to be realtor. She was a natural salesperson and became top listing agent in the Green Mountain area where they lived. After John retired they moved to Sun City, Arizona, where Gerry became an accomplished lawn bowler, winning several medals both individually and as a team with John. She was also an adept game player including Canasta, Poker, and Rummikub. She became an Oma (grandmother) nine times over as her children got married and started families: Brent and Bryce Hermanussen (John and Cheri); Jackson, Marlee and Sam Marcus (Maria and Brian); Zachary and Erica Sawicki (Michelle and Patrice); and Jacob and Jarrod Rivera (Suzanne and Rich). In 2005, they moved to Broomfield, Colorado to be closer to the kids and grandkids. Though Gerry herself was quite healthy, John had health issues and she cared for him until he passed in 2011. They were married 53 years. In 2014, Gerry moved into the Meridian, a senior community where she thrived with all the social activities, card games, and lovely friends. Gerry remained active and healthy until the last year when she developed a heart condition that would eventually lead to her passing. Just as she was devoted to her children, they were devoted to her, and in her final months, with her day and night so she wouldn't be alone. A testament to the strong family bonds she forged, her children gave her strength in the end. Gerry was born on Easter eve and passed away on Easter morning, a holy day of rebirth and ascension into heaven. She lived a life of deep faith and now lives in eternal peace in heaven.



Memorial services will be held on July 10th at 2pm at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Lakewood.



