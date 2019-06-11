Preceded in death by son Rex
Jones and siblings Bob Jones,
Ivan Jones, Earl Jones, and
Beverly Herlevich.
Survived by wife Pat Jones,
daughter Debbie Chipman,
and granddaughter Tori Neumann.
Proud Marine, cherished Husband,
Dad and Grandpa. Will be remembered
for his love of fishing, camping,
snowmobiling, and other
outside activities.
In lieu of flowers, memorials
may be made to St. Jude
Children's Research Hospital,
in honor of Gerwin
Ceremony will be held at Fort Logan
Cemetery (area B)
June 17, 2019 at 9:30 AM
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers on June 11, 2019