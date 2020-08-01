1/1
Gladys Mae Emmons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 90 of Littleton, Colorado, passed away July 24, 2020.Beloved wife of the late Clyde L. Emmons. Loving mother of Lynn (Sherri) Emmons, Steven (Carol) Emmons and Sheri (Joseph) Marz. Also survived by two brothers, two sisters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her daughter Melinda Kay Emmons. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on
Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Ft. Worth, Texas. Memories and condolences can be placed on her Tribute
Wall at www.EllisFamilyServices.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Ellis Family Services Chapel - Funeral and Memorial Care, 13436 W. Arbor Place, Littleton, CO
80127. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Riverwalk Clubhouse on Saturday, August 29th from 2:00 - 4:00 pm, of course it is BYOM (Bring Your Own Mask). EMMONS GLADYS MAE EMMONS 1929 - 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Colorado Community Media on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Riverwalk Clubhouse
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Family Services Funeral and Memorial Care
13436 West Arbor Place
Littleton, CO 80127
(720) 344-8565
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved