Age 90 of Littleton, Colorado, passed away July 24, 2020.Beloved wife of the late Clyde L. Emmons. Loving mother of Lynn (Sherri) Emmons, Steven (Carol) Emmons and Sheri (Joseph) Marz. Also survived by two brothers, two sisters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her daughter Melinda Kay Emmons. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on
Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Ft. Worth, Texas. Memories and condolences can be placed on her Tribute
Wall at www.EllisFamilyServices.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Ellis Family Services Chapel - Funeral and Memorial Care, 13436 W. Arbor Place, Littleton, CO
80127. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Riverwalk Clubhouse on Saturday, August 29th from 2:00 - 4:00 pm, of course it is BYOM (Bring Your Own Mask).