Glenn Bohlender of Greeley, CO passed away April 26, 2019. He retired from Douglas County Schools in 2001. Glenn is survived by his wife of 63 years, June; daughters, Beth (Mark) Dewhurst, Suzanne (Sam) Pierce, Carolyn (Larry) Smith and Meichele (Douglas) Hayes; seven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 p.m., May 10, 2019 at Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley followed by interment in Johnstown Cemetery. Friends may leave condolences at www.AdamsonCares.com.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from May 3 to May 9, 2019