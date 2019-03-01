Grace "Lisa" Kajer, 77, of Arvada, Colorado, passed away
unexpectedly due to cardiac arrest on February 18, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, James Kajer; son, Mark
Mills and daughter, Meredith Mills. She was employed as a
Registered Nurse at Lutheran Medical Center in the Emergency
Room for 19 years and then volunteered in the Pet Therapy Program at Lutheran
Medical Center for 8 years with her dog. A Memorial Service was held on
Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel. Interment
was at Fort Logan National Cemetery. In Lisa's memory, donations may be made
to any pet rescue institution of your choice.
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
(303) 327-7220
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 1 to Mar. 31, 2019