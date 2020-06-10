Gregory Dean Hansen
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Dean Hansen passed away on June 6th, 2020. He was born on August 5, 1961 in Arvada, Colorado, to Edward and Gracie Hansen. Greg grew up in Arvada, then went on to obtain his Bachelor's Degree from the School of Mines in Geophysical Engineering. Verna was the love of Greg's life, and the two got married in Denver in 1993. Greg and Verna had two children, Austin and Blake.

Greg was an aerospace engineer. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed spending his time watching the Broncos, playing baseball, golfing, fishing, doing puzzles, boating, and Pokemon hunting! He loved cuddling with his pups (all four of them!) and loved when the family brought their fur babies with them for a visit.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Gracie.

Greg will be greatly missed by his survivors: his wife, Verna; his kids, Austin and Blake; his sister, Dana; his brother, Steve; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Services will be held at Seven Stones Botanical Garden Cemetery on Saturday, June 13th at 10:00 am.

https://www.heflebowerfuneralservices.com/obituaries/Gregory-Hansen-3/#!/PhotosVideos

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Colorado Community Media from Jun. 10 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heflebower Funeral Services
8955 S Ridgeline Bvld Ste 100
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
(720) 344-6087
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved