Gregory Dean Hansen passed away on June 6th, 2020. He was born on August 5, 1961 in Arvada, Colorado, to Edward and Gracie Hansen. Greg grew up in Arvada, then went on to obtain his Bachelor's Degree from the School of Mines in Geophysical Engineering. Verna was the love of Greg's life, and the two got married in Denver in 1993. Greg and Verna had two children, Austin and Blake.Greg was an aerospace engineer. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed spending his time watching the Broncos, playing baseball, golfing, fishing, doing puzzles, boating, and Pokemon hunting! He loved cuddling with his pups (all four of them!) and loved when the family brought their fur babies with them for a visit.Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Gracie.Greg will be greatly missed by his survivors: his wife, Verna; his kids, Austin and Blake; his sister, Dana; his brother, Steve; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.Services will be held at Seven Stones Botanical Garden Cemetery on Saturday, June 13th at 10:00 am.