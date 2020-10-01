In Loving Memory of Heath Ryan Miller



Heath Ryan Miller was born April 4, 1976 in Indianapolis, Indiana and deceased September 10, 2020 at his home in Elizabeth, Colorado. He is survived by 4 sons (Guy, Ryan, Taylor and Soyer) ,three grandchildren (Bailey, Levi and Trenton), a brother (Dr. Shaun Miller), and parents (Robert and Margaret (Peg) Miller).

Heath graduated from Ponderosa High School in 1995 and attained an Associate Degree with honors from Denver Automotive and Diesel College. He was an entrepreneur and operated an auto repair facility on his property in Elizabeth, Colorado. He was an avid car enthusiast and a former member of Rocky Mountain Vintage Racing club. He raced a Formula Vee in Rocky Mountain Vintage Racing and built his own modified stock race car to compete at Rocky Mountain National Speedway. Heath enjoyed working with his hands and had a broad knowledge and experience working with auto mechanics , which he readily shared with many people. His hobbies were gardening, woodworking, and animal care. He would willingly assist anyone in need and often charged clients what they could afford rather than what he was worth. He loved a good story, had an irrepressible laugh and adored his boys.

Heath loved life and is unconditionally loved by his entire family. He is forever in our thoughts and prayers and we will miss him for eternity. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be sent to the Elbert County Food Bank.

His life on earth is completed and God's plan for heaven begins.



