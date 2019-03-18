|
Helen B. Leith, 94, of
|
Golden, CO passed away
quietly due to heart
failure at Collier Hospice
Center on Tuesday, February
19, 2019. Hollywood
is where she was born
on July 2, 1924. Helen
adapted quickly with passion
and a smile to a host
of international homes
that included exotic locations such as
Saipan; Tehran, Iran; Djakarta, Indonesia;
and Karachi, Pakistan.
In the last 43 years she was very
involved with the social and civic life
in Golden. She wasn't just a Living
Landmark of Golden, her volunteer/
community titles were many and
include Director of CSM International
Friendship Program, Director on the
Jefferson Symphony Board, Grand
Marshal of Buffalo Bill Days, Golden's
Sweetheart, fundraiser for this and
that all in addition to being a Red
Hat Society Lady. Helen loved to be
involved and get others involved.
Helen, Miss Sun and Surf with the
USO, married her love, Hal on October
30, 1944 in Alhambra, CA. She
was primarily a stay at home Mom
and scout leader in foreign countries.
However, there was some work with
the CIA and State Farm. During 69
years of marriage Helen and Hal lived
in Washington D.C., Arlington, VA
& then Golden, CO when not living
overseas.
Helen & Hal retired to Golden, CO in
1976 where their volunteer lives really
took off: Jefferson Symphony, Foothills
Art Center, St. Joseph's Church,
CSM International Friendship
Program, Golden Cultural Alliance,
Golden Backpack Program and Family
of Churches - really anything for
Golden. If you knew Helen you knew
in addition to helping others and
volunteering, she loved playing and
watching tennis.
Beloved wife, mother,
grandmother, greatgrandmother;
Helen is
survived by children
Katherine Leith Porter
[Joe], Michael Leith
[Beth], Larry Leith
[Marci]; son-in-law James
Bredar [Stacey]; grandchildren
Lori MacKay,
Alex Leith, Tommy Bredar, Danny
Bredar, Emily Leith, Cooper Leith,
Senna Leith, Ally Leith, Mika Leith,
Sophie Bredar, Kaia Leith and greatgrandchild
Rebecca MacKay and
brother Robert Bacon [Sally]. Extended
family includes Mike, Avie, Ethan
and Galena Sheehan, John Gilchrist,
Max Peter Fellner, Betsy Wayne and
others who have dearly touched her
life.
Helen was predeceased by her
beloved husband and dance partner
Hal, daughter Diane Leith Bredar, and
parents Elizabeth & Richard Bacon.
Funeral service will be Saturday,
March 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's
Catholic Church, 969 Ulysses,
Golden, CO. Graveside services will
follow the Mass next door at Golden
cemetery. Immediately following the
graveside service lunch will be served
in the Parish Community Center.
Pallbearers include the grand and
great-grandchildren.
A contribution may be made in Helen's
name to Golden Backpack Program
Inc., P.O. Box 19056, Golden, CO
80402 or on-line at ColoradoGives.org
[Please include: in memory of Helen
Leith with your full name and email
for a tax receipt]
Helen was a stylish friendly witty
entertainer and oh so clever storyteller
who was an unforgettable
humanitarian.
She's now dancing with Hal!
Funeral arrangement by Olinger
Crown Hill Mortuary, Wheat Ridge.
