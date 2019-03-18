Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen B. Leith. View Sign

Helen B. Leith, 94, of

Golden, CO passed away

quietly due to heart

failure at Collier Hospice

Center on Tuesday, February

19, 2019. Hollywood

is where she was born

on July 2, 1924. Helen

adapted quickly with passion

and a smile to a host

of international homes

that included exotic locations such as

Saipan; Tehran, Iran; Djakarta, Indonesia;

and Karachi, Pakistan.

In the last 43 years she was very

involved with the social and civic life

in Golden. She wasn't just a Living

Landmark of Golden, her volunteer/

community titles were many and

include Director of CSM International

Friendship Program, Director on the

Jefferson Symphony Board, Grand

Marshal of Buffalo Bill Days, Golden's

Sweetheart, fundraiser for this and

that all in addition to being a Red

Hat Society Lady. Helen loved to be

involved and get others involved.

Helen, Miss Sun and Surf with the

USO, married her love, Hal on October

30, 1944 in Alhambra, CA. She

was primarily a stay at home Mom

and scout leader in foreign countries.

However, there was some work with

the CIA and State Farm. During 69

years of marriage Helen and Hal lived

in Washington D.C., Arlington, VA

& then Golden, CO when not living

overseas.

Helen & Hal retired to Golden, CO in

1976 where their volunteer lives really

took off: Jefferson Symphony, Foothills

Art Center, St. Joseph's Church,

CSM International Friendship

Program, Golden Cultural Alliance,

Golden Backpack Program and Family

of Churches - really anything for

Golden. If you knew Helen you knew

in addition to helping others and

volunteering, she loved playing and

watching tennis.

Beloved wife, mother,

grandmother, greatgrandmother;

Helen is

survived by children

Katherine Leith Porter

[Joe], Michael Leith

[Beth], Larry Leith

[Marci]; son-in-law James

Bredar [Stacey]; grandchildren

Lori MacKay,

Alex Leith, Tommy Bredar, Danny

Bredar, Emily Leith, Cooper Leith,

Senna Leith, Ally Leith, Mika Leith,

Sophie Bredar, Kaia Leith and greatgrandchild

Rebecca MacKay and

brother Robert Bacon [Sally]. Extended

family includes Mike, Avie, Ethan

and Galena Sheehan, John Gilchrist,

Max Peter Fellner, Betsy Wayne and

others who have dearly touched her

life.

Helen was predeceased by her

beloved husband and dance partner

Hal, daughter Diane Leith Bredar, and

parents Elizabeth & Richard Bacon.

Funeral service will be Saturday,

March 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's

Catholic Church, 969 Ulysses,

Golden, CO. Graveside services will

follow the Mass next door at Golden

cemetery. Immediately following the

graveside service lunch will be served

in the Parish Community Center.

Pallbearers include the grand and

great-grandchildren.

A contribution may be made in Helen's

name to Golden Backpack Program

Inc., P.O. Box 19056, Golden, CO

80402 or on-line at

[Please include: in memory of Helen

Leith with your full name and email

for a tax receipt]

Helen was a stylish friendly witty

entertainer and oh so clever storyteller

who was an unforgettable

humanitarian.

She's now dancing with Hal!

Funeral arrangement by Olinger

Crown Hill Mortuary, Wheat Ridge. Helen B. Leith, 94, ofGolden, CO passed awayquietly due to heartfailure at Collier HospiceCenter on Tuesday, February19, 2019. Hollywoodis where she was bornon July 2, 1924. Helenadapted quickly with passionand a smile to a hostof international homesthat included exotic locations such asSaipan; Tehran, Iran; Djakarta, Indonesia;and Karachi, Pakistan.In the last 43 years she was veryinvolved with the social and civic lifein Golden. She wasn't just a LivingLandmark of Golden, her volunteer/community titles were many andinclude Director of CSM InternationalFriendship Program, Director on theJefferson Symphony Board, GrandMarshal of Buffalo Bill Days, Golden'sSweetheart, fundraiser for this andthat all in addition to being a RedHat Society Lady. Helen loved to beinvolved and get others involved.Helen, Miss Sun and Surf with theUSO, married her love, Hal on October30, 1944 in Alhambra, CA. Shewas primarily a stay at home Momand scout leader in foreign countries.However, there was some work withthe CIA and State Farm. During 69years of marriage Helen and Hal livedin Washington D.C., Arlington, VA& then Golden, CO when not livingoverseas.Helen & Hal retired to Golden, CO in1976 where their volunteer lives reallytook off: Jefferson Symphony, FoothillsArt Center, St. Joseph's Church,CSM International FriendshipProgram, Golden Cultural Alliance,Golden Backpack Program and Familyof Churches - really anything forGolden. If you knew Helen you knewin addition to helping others andvolunteering, she loved playing andwatching tennis.Beloved wife, mother,grandmother, greatgrandmother;Helen issurvived by childrenKatherine Leith Porter[Joe], Michael Leith[Beth], Larry Leith[Marci]; son-in-law JamesBredar [Stacey]; grandchildrenLori MacKay,Alex Leith, Tommy Bredar, DannyBredar, Emily Leith, Cooper Leith,Senna Leith, Ally Leith, Mika Leith,Sophie Bredar, Kaia Leith and greatgrandchildRebecca MacKay andbrother Robert Bacon [Sally]. Extendedfamily includes Mike, Avie, Ethanand Galena Sheehan, John Gilchrist,Max Peter Fellner, Betsy Wayne andothers who have dearly touched herlife.Helen was predeceased by herbeloved husband and dance partnerHal, daughter Diane Leith Bredar, andparents Elizabeth & Richard Bacon.Funeral service will be Saturday,March 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph'sCatholic Church, 969 Ulysses,Golden, CO. Graveside services willfollow the Mass next door at Goldencemetery. Immediately following thegraveside service lunch will be servedin the Parish Community Center.Pallbearers include the grand andgreat-grandchildren.A contribution may be made in Helen'sname to Golden Backpack ProgramInc., P.O. Box 19056, Golden, CO80402 or on-line at ColoradoGives.org [Please include: in memory of HelenLeith with your full name and emailfor a tax receipt]Helen was a stylish friendly wittyentertainer and oh so clever storytellerwho was an unforgettablehumanitarian.She's now dancing with Hal!Funeral arrangement by OlingerCrown Hill Mortuary, Wheat Ridge. Funeral Home Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery

7777 West 29th Ave

Wheat Ridge , CO 80033

(303) 233-4611 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 18 to Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close