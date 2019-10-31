Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Cowley (Monson). View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen passed awaypeacefully in her sleep athome in Englewood Co. on10/15/2019.She was the youngest of 9children born to Edwin andRuth(Peterson) Monson of Crosby, N.D.She graduated from Divide CountyHigh School and married Bill Cowley(later divorced) of Ambrose in 1953.They had 4 children Pamela, Tamara,Scott & Lori. They lived in Californiaand moved to Littleton, Co. in 1969.Helen retired from the EnglewoodPost Office and enjoyed time withfamily and friends. She is survived byher daughter's Pamela Holiday,Lori Harvey, 8 Grandchildren,10 Great Grandchildren and1 Great Grandson due inDecember!She was preceded indeath by her parents, siblings,Great Grandson Ennis Glenn LaneyV,(7/23/2007-7/24/2007), Son-ScottCowley(6/18/2018) and Daughter-Tamara Janson(7/22/2018).Please join us for A Celebration of Lifeat Malley Senior Center, 3380 SouthLogan Street, Englewood, CO. 80123on Sunday 11/3/2019 from 10:30-1:30.Light brunch will be served. Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2019

