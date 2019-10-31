Helen passed away
peacefully in her sleep at
home in Englewood Co. on
10/15/2019.
She was the youngest of 9
children born to Edwin and
Ruth(Peterson) Monson of Crosby, N.D.
She graduated from Divide County
High School and married Bill Cowley
(later divorced) of Ambrose in 1953.
They had 4 children Pamela, Tamara,
Scott & Lori. They lived in California
and moved to Littleton, Co. in 1969.
Helen retired from the Englewood
Post Office and enjoyed time with
family and friends. She is survived by
her daughter's Pamela Holiday,
Lori Harvey, 8 Grandchildren,
10 Great Grandchildren and
1 Great Grandson due in
December!
She was preceded in
death by her parents, siblings,
Great Grandson Ennis Glenn Laney
V,(7/23/2007-7/24/2007), Son-Scott
Cowley(6/18/2018) and Daughter-
Tamara Janson(7/22/2018).
Please join us for A Celebration of Life
at Malley Senior Center, 3380 South
Logan Street, Englewood, CO. 80123
on Sunday 11/3/2019 from 10:30-1:30.
Light brunch will be served.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2019