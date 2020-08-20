Helen Dutrow died peacefully in her sleep on July 22, 2020.
Our mom was born in Arnold, Nebraska on June 6, 1917. Her mother died in the great influenza epidemic of 1918-1919; she had recently remarked about having lived through two worldwide pandemics over 100 years apart. She was raised by her father and his mother, who was a Swedish immigrant and did not speak English. Mom did not speak English until she went to school and she was so ridiculed that she was determined to forget every word of Swedish she had ever known and she did! That was the kind of woman our mom was – determined, smart, and independent with a sharp sense of who she was. And she passed that on to us.
She graduated from high school in 1934 and moved to Denver to live with a maternal aunt. She met and married Ralph (Brad) Bradley in 1936. They had two children, Barbara and Todd. They were divorced in 1949 and in 1952, she married Jim Dutrow and they had one child, Debra.
Both Helen and Jim were real estate brokers; they owned Realty Services, Inc. on Ralston Road; it became the first Century 21 franchise in Colorado. On her 102nd birthday in 2019, mom was honored by the Denver Metro Association of Realtors with the first ever Certificate of Excellence for her many years of service in the real estate industry. Jim was also a hot air balloon pilot and owned several balloons throughout the years including the Century 21 balloon which was routinely used at community events, such as the Harvest Festival and schools throughout the area. Helen was Jim's right-hand woman on the balloon crew and went ballooning well into her 90's!
Our home was always a hub of activity – friends, family, neighbors, and schoolmates – everyone was welcome. Up to her late 90's, mom could be seen working in the yard – raking, mowing, and gardening.
Mom was also a wonderful cook so in the early years, the teenage boys knew where to get good snacks! Her love of cooking and experimenting in the kitchen lasted her entire life. She was actually receiving 5 different cooking magazines and reading them, discussing recipes with family and friends right up till the end. She loved entertaining and throwing parties. On her 100th birthday, there were about 70 people in attendance at her home. Her final "gathering" as she began to call them, was on her 103rd birthday, June 6 of this year. While her hearing was impaired, she still loved having people around and could carry on a one-on-one conversation. Her mental acuity was intact so conversation was easy as she told stories of her earlier years, and recalled memories of her childhood and ours as well. She also loved watching golf and knew all the current players.
She was very proud of her kids, grandkids, and great-grand kids. And she got to see most of them in the final week of her life.
She really was a remarkable woman – always positive, looking forward to the next event, be it a party or graduation or wedding or other activity. Because of her age, most of her friends from that generation had already died, but she and Jim always had a group of younger friends. Being the social person that she was, mom loved having people around and they loved visiting with her as well. When asked what her secret to longevity was, she always said it was the bourbon and water she had every night –including two nights before she died. We miss her smile and we miss her, but we were very fortunate to have her in our lives for so many years.
The family sends a resounding thank you to Debra for taking such very good care of mom over the past few years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, sister, Hazel Matthews and her son, Todd Bradley. She was survived by her brother Paul Holt, but he died on August 7. Other survivors include her daughters, Barbara (Bob) Michael and Debra D'Amico, daughter-in-law, Denise Ringler (Maurie) grandchildren, Troy (Tami) Bradley, Tresa (Leon) Bomgaars, Victor Longman and Bruce and Karen Michael. Also surviving are her great grandchildren, Savannah and Bobby Bradley, Braden, Rachel and Kayla Bomgaars, Katie (Patrick) Klinsick and Dante McMurtry.
Donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society
or to the charity of donor's choice.
We miss you mom and love you very much. Barb and Deb