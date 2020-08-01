Henry Hank Summers, 81, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020 in Sedro Woolley, WA. Hank was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 3, 1938.
Hank had many interests and hobbies. He was an avid fisherman and an amazing artist.
Hank leaves behind his loving wife Carol, 2 daughters Sherry and Leigh, grandchildren Casey and Tyler, brother John.
A graveside service will be held at Olinger Hampden Cemetery, 8600 E Hampden Ave Denver, CO 80231 on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:00pm.
Please visit www.hawthornefh.com
to share your thoughts and memories and sign the online guest register.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Hank's name to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.