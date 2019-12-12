Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard S. Roe. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM The Mill House Castle Rock , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary



passed away peacefully on November

3, 2019.



A Celebration of Howard's life is

planned for Sunday, January 12, 2020 at

2:00 at The Mill House in Castle Rock

Howard was born in Pond Creek, OK

to Lucile and Harold Roe. He graduated

from Enid High School and went on to

Wichita State University on scholarship

where he received both his Bachelors

and Masters Degrees. He played both

Baseball and Football for the Shockers.

While at Wichita State, he met Joan

Sipes and they married on June 11, 1961

in Columbus, NE. He worked in Human

Resources throughout his career

and retired from Lockheed Martin. In

addition to his Corporate Life, Howard

was a Referee in both the Big Eight Conference

and the NFL.



Howard is remembered with love by

his devoted wife, Joan, daughter and

son-in-law, Suzanne and Rick Emery

and their children, Jack, Libby and

Allie; daughter and former son-in-law,

Stephanie Young and Mark Young, and

their children, Eric and Blake; brother

and sister-in-law Dan and Christine

Roe.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests

donations be given to the Alzheimer's

Association (

