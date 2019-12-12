Howard S. Roe, 80, of Castle Rock, CO
passed away peacefully on November
3, 2019.
A Celebration of Howard's life is
planned for Sunday, January 12, 2020 at
2:00 at The Mill House in Castle Rock
Howard was born in Pond Creek, OK
to Lucile and Harold Roe. He graduated
from Enid High School and went on to
Wichita State University on scholarship
where he received both his Bachelors
and Masters Degrees. He played both
Baseball and Football for the Shockers.
While at Wichita State, he met Joan
Sipes and they married on June 11, 1961
in Columbus, NE. He worked in Human
Resources throughout his career
and retired from Lockheed Martin. In
addition to his Corporate Life, Howard
was a Referee in both the Big Eight Conference
and the NFL.
Howard is remembered with love by
his devoted wife, Joan, daughter and
son-in-law, Suzanne and Rick Emery
and their children, Jack, Libby and
Allie; daughter and former son-in-law,
Stephanie Young and Mark Young, and
their children, Eric and Blake; brother
and sister-in-law Dan and Christine
Roe.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests
donations be given to the Alzheimer's
Association ( www.alzfdn.org) in Howard's
name.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019