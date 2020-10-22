Irene M. Obermeyer, previously of Golden, CO, a retired teacher, died October 6, 2020. She was 96 years old.
A viewing will be held at 8:30am October 22, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Golden, CO, with a formal service to follow at 9:30am. The burial will take place at Fort Logan National Cemetery at 1pm.
Irene was born April 29, 1924 in Hartington, NE. A trained teacher by profession, she taught in a single room schoolhouse in Nebraska. On December 28, 1944, Irene married Robert Obermeyer in Omaha, NE. They moved to Golden, CO in 1955 after farming for several years in Hartington.
Following a long tenure as a secretary at Coors Porcelain in Golden, Irene retired in 1982. She continued to be an active volunteer with the City of Golden for 23 years, volunteering for 20 hours a month with the Front Porch and leading the Hands and Heart Crocheting Program. She was also a volunteer with the VFW Auxiliary organization and Volunteers of America.
She is survived by her daughter Debbie and her son in law Koray Akbulut of Massachusetts, her three granddaughters Ayla, Audra, and Ayse, and her two great-grandchildren Anabelle and Nicolas. She is also survived by her younger sister, Margie Brummer, of Nebraska.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association
.