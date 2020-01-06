Jack Hachen, age 95, went to be with our Heavenly
Father, Saturday, December 21, 2019, peacefully at his
home with his loving wife and five adoring children at
his side.
Born September 10, 1924, in Cleveland, Ohio. He was
a graduate of Orange High School in Orange Village,
OH in 1943; and received his BS from The Ohio State
University, Columbus, OH in 1952. Married to the love
of his life, Adele Skuse, on September 2, 1950. They were
happily married for 69 years.
He was a WWII Veteran having entered the Army Air
Corps on June 29, 1943 immediately after high school
graduation. After the end of the war, Jack was honorably
discharged as a Staff Sergeant in March 1946. He was
part of the Air Transport Command in India and China.
Received a personal commendation from the Commanding
General of the C.B.I. Theatre of Operation.
Lived his life as a strong patriot who loved this country
and the men and women who defend it!
He enjoyed many adventurous experiences including
logging in Idaho and gold mining in Alaska. Jack
was employed for 36 years as an office manager for
Perl-Mack/JP & Co.,
a construction and
development company
in Denver, CO, retiring at
age 72.
All of his hobbies were
focused around his faith,
family, and country. He
will always be remembered
for his warm,
outgoing personality
which he shared with
everyone he met. He was
an animated storyteller
who held his listening
audience captive, often
surrounded by grandchildren eagerly requesting "Tell
us another story!" With great ease, he would enthusiastically
break out in song, remembering every note and
lyric, even those from his youth. He hummed his way
through many days and the sweet sound of him doing so
made us all smile. He responded often with humor and
laughter was a frequent visitor at family gatherings. He
possessed abundant generosity not only toward family,
but to others less fortunate. He exhibited tremendous,
unchanging faith and love of the Lord throughout his
life.
Greeted in heaven by his parents Charles and Emma
Hachen; two brothers, Dick and James; and son-in-law
Leon Koehn. He will someday be reunited with family
members left on earth: his loving wife, Louise Adele;
daughter Alison Russell (Mike); son Dan Hachen (Joyce);
daughter Ardis Koehn; son Grant Hachen (Megan
McKeefrey); son Brian Hachen (Janie); 10 grandchildren:
Lannea Hand (Nathan), David Koehn (Trisha),
Brandon Russell, Adam Koehn (Monica), Katie Hachen,
Blake Hachen, Kayla Hachen, Trevor Hachen, Makenna
Hachen, and Saylor Hachen; 2 great grandchildren: Ellie
and Evan.
The family would like to express our thanks for the
wonderful help and care provided by LifePath Hospice
of Tampa. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to
Adele Hachen at 213 Silver Falls Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
33572.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020