Obituary

Jack Hachen, age 95, went to be with our Heavenly

Father, Saturday, December 21, 2019, peacefully at his

home with his loving wife and five adoring children at

his side.



Born September 10, 1924, in Cleveland, Ohio. He was

a graduate of Orange High School in Orange Village,

OH in 1943; and received his BS from The Ohio State

University, Columbus, OH in 1952. Married to the love

of his life, Adele Skuse, on September 2, 1950. They were

happily married for 69 years.



He was a WWII Veteran having entered the Army Air

Corps on June 29, 1943 immediately after high school

graduation. After the end of the war, Jack was honorably

discharged as a Staff Sergeant in March 1946. He was

part of the Air Transport Command in India and China.

Received a personal commendation from the Commanding

General of the C.B.I. Theatre of Operation.

Lived his life as a strong patriot who loved this country

and the men and women who defend it!

He enjoyed many adventurous experiences including

logging in Idaho and gold mining in Alaska. Jack

was employed for 36 years as an office manager for

Perl-Mack/JP & Co.,

a construction and

development company

in Denver, CO, retiring at

age 72.



All of his hobbies were

focused around his faith,

family, and country. He

will always be remembered

for his warm,

outgoing personality

which he shared with

everyone he met. He was

an animated storyteller

who held his listening

audience captive, often

surrounded by grandchildren eagerly requesting "Tell

us another story!" With great ease, he would enthusiastically

break out in song, remembering every note and

lyric, even those from his youth. He hummed his way

through many days and the sweet sound of him doing so

made us all smile. He responded often with humor and

laughter was a frequent visitor at family gatherings. He

possessed abundant generosity not only toward family,

but to others less fortunate. He exhibited tremendous,

unchanging faith and love of the Lord throughout his

life.



Greeted in heaven by his parents Charles and Emma

Hachen; two brothers, Dick and James; and son-in-law

Leon Koehn. He will someday be reunited with family

members left on earth: his loving wife, Louise Adele;

daughter Alison Russell (Mike); son Dan Hachen (Joyce);

daughter Ardis Koehn; son Grant Hachen (Megan

McKeefrey); son Brian Hachen (Janie); 10 grandchildren:

Lannea Hand (Nathan), David Koehn (Trisha),

Brandon Russell, Adam Koehn (Monica), Katie Hachen,

Blake Hachen, Kayla Hachen, Trevor Hachen, Makenna

Hachen, and Saylor Hachen; 2 great grandchildren: Ellie

and Evan.



The family would like to express our thanks for the

wonderful help and care provided by LifePath Hospice

of Tampa. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to

Adele Hachen at 213 Silver Falls Drive, Apollo Beach, FL

Jack Hachen, age 95, went to be with our HeavenlyFather, Saturday, December 21, 2019, peacefully at hishome with his loving wife and five adoring children athis side.Born September 10, 1924, in Cleveland, Ohio. He wasa graduate of Orange High School in Orange Village,OH in 1943; and received his BS from The Ohio StateUniversity, Columbus, OH in 1952. Married to the loveof his life, Adele Skuse, on September 2, 1950. They werehappily married for 69 years.He was a WWII Veteran having entered the Army AirCorps on June 29, 1943 immediately after high schoolgraduation. After the end of the war, Jack was honorablydischarged as a Staff Sergeant in March 1946. He waspart of the Air Transport Command in India and China.Received a personal commendation from the CommandingGeneral of the C.B.I. Theatre of Operation.Lived his life as a strong patriot who loved this countryand the men and women who defend it!He enjoyed many adventurous experiences includinglogging in Idaho and gold mining in Alaska. Jackwas employed for 36 years as an office manager forPerl-Mack/JP & Co.,a construction anddevelopment companyin Denver, CO, retiring atage 72.All of his hobbies werefocused around his faith,family, and country. Hewill always be rememberedfor his warm,outgoing personalitywhich he shared witheveryone he met. He wasan animated storytellerwho held his listeningaudience captive, oftensurrounded by grandchildren eagerly requesting "Tellus another story!" With great ease, he would enthusiasticallybreak out in song, remembering every note andlyric, even those from his youth. He hummed his waythrough many days and the sweet sound of him doing somade us all smile. He responded often with humor andlaughter was a frequent visitor at family gatherings. Hepossessed abundant generosity not only toward family,but to others less fortunate. He exhibited tremendous,unchanging faith and love of the Lord throughout hislife.Greeted in heaven by his parents Charles and EmmaHachen; two brothers, Dick and James; and son-in-lawLeon Koehn. He will someday be reunited with familymembers left on earth: his loving wife, Louise Adele;daughter Alison Russell (Mike); son Dan Hachen (Joyce);daughter Ardis Koehn; son Grant Hachen (MeganMcKeefrey); son Brian Hachen (Janie); 10 grandchildren:Lannea Hand (Nathan), David Koehn (Trisha),Brandon Russell, Adam Koehn (Monica), Katie Hachen,Blake Hachen, Kayla Hachen, Trevor Hachen, MakennaHachen, and Saylor Hachen; 2 great grandchildren: Ellieand Evan.The family would like to express our thanks for thewonderful help and care provided by LifePath Hospiceof Tampa. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent toAdele Hachen at 213 Silver Falls Drive, Apollo Beach, FL33572. Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020

