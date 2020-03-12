Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Leo Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Leo Smith was born January

26,1931 and passed peacefully

on March 4, 2020.



He is survived by his wife Sharon,

Children Jacque (Jerry), Jill

(Ray), Clay (Sherry), Bridget (Bobby),

and Casey (available!). Grandchildren

Caulene, JJ, Erin, Whitney, April, CJ,

Ethan, and Jack. Great Grandchildren

Mackenzie, Kennedy, Sasha, Jerald, Sam,

Khing, Grace, Max, Paddy and AJ.

Jack was the son of Walter and Elizabeth

Smith of Gadsden, AL and was

a proud Marine from 1950-1953, and

served in the Korean War.



He was an artist, and had a long career

at Mountain Bell, followed by a second

career as an insurance agent and then

driving for Enterprise. He loved

the Southwest, and was a lifelong

Broncos fan and avid Rockies fan.

One of his last conversations was

a wish for the Rockies to please

finally get the hitters some pitching

support.



Jack had a great sense of humor, and is

loved dearly. Those who knew him will

never forget his tenacity, his protectiveness,

wit, charm, and his undying love

and caring for them. We were blessed to

have him in our lives, and will always be

better for it.



Services at 11:15 on March 13th, 2020

at Ft. Logan Cemetery. Family requests

donations to the Castle Rock Buddy

Center in lieu of flowers. Jack Leo Smith was born January26,1931 and passed peacefullyon March 4, 2020.He is survived by his wife Sharon,Children Jacque (Jerry), Jill(Ray), Clay (Sherry), Bridget (Bobby),and Casey (available!). GrandchildrenCaulene, JJ, Erin, Whitney, April, CJ,Ethan, and Jack. Great GrandchildrenMackenzie, Kennedy, Sasha, Jerald, Sam,Khing, Grace, Max, Paddy and AJ.Jack was the son of Walter and ElizabethSmith of Gadsden, AL and wasa proud Marine from 1950-1953, andserved in the Korean War.He was an artist, and had a long careerat Mountain Bell, followed by a secondcareer as an insurance agent and thendriving for Enterprise. He lovedthe Southwest, and was a lifelongBroncos fan and avid Rockies fan.One of his last conversations wasa wish for the Rockies to pleasefinally get the hitters some pitchingsupport.Jack had a great sense of humor, and isloved dearly. Those who knew him willnever forget his tenacity, his protectiveness,wit, charm, and his undying loveand caring for them. We were blessed tohave him in our lives, and will always bebetter for it.Services at 11:15 on March 13th, 2020at Ft. Logan Cemetery. Family requestsdonations to the Castle Rock BuddyCenter in lieu of flowers. Published in Colorado Community Newspapers on Mar. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close