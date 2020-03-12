Jack Leo Smith was born January
26,1931 and passed peacefully
on March 4, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Sharon,
Children Jacque (Jerry), Jill
(Ray), Clay (Sherry), Bridget (Bobby),
and Casey (available!). Grandchildren
Caulene, JJ, Erin, Whitney, April, CJ,
Ethan, and Jack. Great Grandchildren
Mackenzie, Kennedy, Sasha, Jerald, Sam,
Khing, Grace, Max, Paddy and AJ.
Jack was the son of Walter and Elizabeth
Smith of Gadsden, AL and was
a proud Marine from 1950-1953, and
served in the Korean War.
He was an artist, and had a long career
at Mountain Bell, followed by a second
career as an insurance agent and then
driving for Enterprise. He loved
the Southwest, and was a lifelong
Broncos fan and avid Rockies fan.
One of his last conversations was
a wish for the Rockies to please
finally get the hitters some pitching
support.
Jack had a great sense of humor, and is
loved dearly. Those who knew him will
never forget his tenacity, his protectiveness,
wit, charm, and his undying love
and caring for them. We were blessed to
have him in our lives, and will always be
better for it.
Services at 11:15 on March 13th, 2020
at Ft. Logan Cemetery. Family requests
donations to the Castle Rock Buddy
Center in lieu of flowers.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers on Mar. 12, 2020