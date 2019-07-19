Jacquelyn Ann Benton, 73
of Centennial, Colorado,
passed away July 13, 2019
with her family by her side.
Jackie was born on May
20, 1946 in Denver, Colorado to her
parents Jack McLellan and Marion
Kavan.
Jackie is survived by husband James
H. Benton, children: Dianna Freimuth
(JJ Jensen), Joanna Evans (Wayne),
and James D. Benton (Janelle), grandchildren:
Andrew Freimuth (Jordyn),
Devyn Evans, Peyton Evans, Taylor
Wood, Madelyn Wood, J.C. Benton,
Seth Benton, Fletcher Freimuth (great
grandson) and sister Kathie Hagen
(Darryl).
Jackie graduated from
South High School, Denver.
She further went on to
work for Mountain Bell,
Dress Barn, as well as a
Teacher Assistant for Cherry Creek
Schools.
Jackie was full of unconditional love
for family and friends. She will be
missed. All the little things she did
were big things. Such as the Easter
egg hunt, pumpkin carving, changing
decorations in the house each holiday
plus always asking anybody if there
was anything she could do for them,
or if they wanted anything to eat or
drink. She loved to watch old movies,
baseball and the Rockies.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from July 19 to July 26, 2019