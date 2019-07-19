Send Flowers Obituary

Jacquelyn Ann Benton, 73

of Centennial, Colorado,

passed away July 13, 2019

with her family by her side.

Jackie was born on May

20, 1946 in Denver, Colorado to her

parents Jack McLellan and Marion

Kavan.



Jackie is survived by husband James

H. Benton, children: Dianna Freimuth

(JJ Jensen), Joanna Evans (Wayne),

and James D. Benton (Janelle), grandchildren:

Andrew Freimuth (Jordyn),

Devyn Evans, Peyton Evans, Taylor

Wood, Madelyn Wood, J.C. Benton,

Seth Benton, Fletcher Freimuth (great

grandson) and sister Kathie Hagen

(Darryl).



Jackie graduated from

South High School, Denver.

She further went on to

work for Mountain Bell,

Dress Barn, as well as a

Teacher Assistant for Cherry Creek

Schools.



Jackie was full of unconditional love

for family and friends. She will be

missed. All the little things she did

were big things. Such as the Easter

egg hunt, pumpkin carving, changing

decorations in the house each holiday

plus always asking anybody if there

was anything she could do for them,

or if they wanted anything to eat or

drink. She loved to watch old movies,

