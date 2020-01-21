James C. Vance, 84, passed away Saturday

January 18, 2020, at Hutchinson

Regional Medical Center. He was born

March 30, 1935 in Ashland, the son of

Coy and Nona (Jordan) Vance.



James was a Claflin resident. He

graduated from Bazine High School in

1953, and attended Fort Hays Kansas

State College for two years. He graduated

in the first class at the United

States Air Force Academy in 1959. James

served as a military pilot for ten years

in Oklahoma, France, Germany and

Southeast Asia. He was an engineer and

a manager at Gates Rubber Company

for 25 years, retiring in 1995, with 43

patents.



Survivors include son Gary Vance;

two daughters Holly Rolen and Lori

Fatuch; one sister Barbara Hall of

Hutchinson; thirteen grandchildren

and many great grandchildren. He was

preceded in death by son James Jr., two

brothers Jack and Jerry Vance and four

sisters Vera Wilkins, Virginia Henderson,

Carol Curtis and Bonnie Bond.



Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 5:00

p.m. Tuesday January 21, 2020, at Nicholson-

Ricke Funeral Home. Funeral

service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday,

January 22, 2020, at the Claflin United

Methodist Church, Claflin with Pastor

Diana Webster officiating. Burial will

follow at the Claflin Cemetery.



Memorial suggested to the Claflin Fire

Department, in care of Nicholson-Ricke

Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington,

KS 67544.