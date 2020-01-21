James C. Vance, 84, passed away Saturday
January 18, 2020, at Hutchinson
Regional Medical Center. He was born
March 30, 1935 in Ashland, the son of
Coy and Nona (Jordan) Vance.
James was a Claflin resident. He
graduated from Bazine High School in
1953, and attended Fort Hays Kansas
State College for two years. He graduated
in the first class at the United
States Air Force Academy in 1959. James
served as a military pilot for ten years
in Oklahoma, France, Germany and
Southeast Asia. He was an engineer and
a manager at Gates Rubber Company
for 25 years, retiring in 1995, with 43
patents.
Survivors include son Gary Vance;
two daughters Holly Rolen and Lori
Fatuch; one sister Barbara Hall of
Hutchinson; thirteen grandchildren
and many great grandchildren. He was
preceded in death by son James Jr., two
brothers Jack and Jerry Vance and four
sisters Vera Wilkins, Virginia Henderson,
Carol Curtis and Bonnie Bond.
Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 5:00
p.m. Tuesday January 21, 2020, at Nicholson-
Ricke Funeral Home. Funeral
service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday,
January 22, 2020, at the Claflin United
Methodist Church, Claflin with Pastor
Diana Webster officiating. Burial will
follow at the Claflin Cemetery.
Memorial suggested to the Claflin Fire
Department, in care of Nicholson-Ricke
Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington,
KS 67544.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020