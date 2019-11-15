James Marshall Holt was born to

Theodore and LaVeta (Marshall) Holt in

Hoyt, Kansas on May 16, 1928.

He was raised in Hoyt and graduated

from Hoyt High School in 1946.



He was active in the Naval reserves in

1948 and was called to active duty due

to the Korean conflict. He served in

the navy from 1950-1952. He married

Norma Martin, who also attended

Hoyt High School, on May 22, 1949.



They moved to Westminster in 1955

where Jim lived for 60 years before

moving to an assisted living in Ft.

Collins where he passed away on November

9, 2019.



He is survived by his daughter, Jamie

(Raymond) of Pierce; sons, Samuel

(Tammy) of Colorado Springs; Michael

(Donna) of Westcliff; Timothy (Flo) of

Fort Collins. Brother; Daniel (Marilyn)

of Abilene, Kansas, 11 grandchildren;

22 great grandchildern

Preceded in death by his wife,

Norma, and his sister, Marilou Ikaika

Private family services with interment

at Ft. Logan Cemetery.