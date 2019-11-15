James Marshall Holt was born to
Theodore and LaVeta (Marshall) Holt in
Hoyt, Kansas on May 16, 1928.
He was raised in Hoyt and graduated
from Hoyt High School in 1946.
He was active in the Naval reserves in
1948 and was called to active duty due
to the Korean conflict. He served in
the navy from 1950-1952. He married
Norma Martin, who also attended
Hoyt High School, on May 22, 1949.
They moved to Westminster in 1955
where Jim lived for 60 years before
moving to an assisted living in Ft.
Collins where he passed away on November
9, 2019.
He is survived by his daughter, Jamie
(Raymond) of Pierce; sons, Samuel
(Tammy) of Colorado Springs; Michael
(Donna) of Westcliff; Timothy (Flo) of
Fort Collins. Brother; Daniel (Marilyn)
of Abilene, Kansas, 11 grandchildren;
22 great grandchildern
Preceded in death by his wife,
Norma, and his sister, Marilou Ikaika
Private family services with interment
at Ft. Logan Cemetery.
