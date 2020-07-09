1/1
James Robert McCabe
1945 - 2020
James Robert McCabe

April 14, 1945 - June 20, 2020

He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Claire, his sister Patricia Hood (Milton); his brother Richard (Julie), his son Patrick and Keri (Korf), granddaughters Robbie, Molly, and Emma; his son Rodney and Kirsten (Taylor), grandsons Noah, Nathan, and Griffin; daughter Jennifer and Todd Lentz, grandchildren Alexandra, Rachel, Evangeline and Theodore, daughter Kate and grandson Grayson, seven nieces and nephews, and a multitude of lifelong friends.

Memorial services are pending. Please check funeral home website for the announcement of the service details as they become available.

In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to St. James Presbyterian Preschool, 3601 West Belleview Ave., Littleton, CO, 80123 www.sjpreschool.org. or Lttleton Public Schools Foundation, 5776 S. Crocker St., Littleton, CO, 80120 www.littletonpublicschools.net/spsf

Condolences can be left on Jim's Tribute Wall by going online at www.EllisFamilyServices.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Ellis Family Services, Funeral and Memorial Care, 13436 W. Arbor Place, Littleton, CO 80127.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Colorado Community Media on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Family Services Funeral and Memorial Care
13436 West Arbor Place
Littleton, CO 80127
(720) 344-8565
