James Robert McCabe
April 14, 1945 - June 20, 2020
He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Claire, his sister Patricia Hood (Milton); his brother Richard (Julie), his son Patrick and Keri (Korf), granddaughters Robbie, Molly, and Emma; his son Rodney and Kirsten (Taylor), grandsons Noah, Nathan, and Griffin; daughter Jennifer and Todd Lentz, grandchildren Alexandra, Rachel, Evangeline and Theodore, daughter Kate and grandson Grayson, seven nieces and nephews, and a multitude of lifelong friends.
Memorial services are pending. Please check funeral home website for the announcement of the service details as they become available.
In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to St. James Presbyterian Preschool, 3601 West Belleview Ave., Littleton, CO, 80123 www.sjpreschool.org.
or Lttleton Public Schools Foundation, 5776 S. Crocker St., Littleton, CO, 80120 www.littletonpublicschools.net/spsf
Condolences can be left on Jim's Tribute Wall by going online at www.EllisFamilyServices.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Ellis Family Services, Funeral and Memorial Care, 13436 W. Arbor Place, Littleton, CO 80127.