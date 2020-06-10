James T Wilson, 87, died May 17, 2020 of Covid-19 related complications.
Born February 26, 1933 in Louisville Kentucky to parents Herschel L Wilson, and Ellen C Thurman, he grew up in Minneapolis, MN. After graduation, Jim joined the Army leaving with an Honorable Discharge. In 1967, Jim took his family to Denver, CO where they called home. He was never one to put down roots for too long, landing in NM, FL, and MN for periods of time, however, he migrated back to CO for his final years.
Jim was greatly admired for his humor and always solicited a laugh by telling stories and anecdotes. He lived best where he wasn't tied down, and could gather and leave to the next place where he would meet up with family and friends. He was happiest being a free-spirit. If you have your own stories or anecdotes you would like to share with the family, please email these to onestarfish@icloud.com
Jim is survived by his sister Jo Ann (Dave) Youngren MN, children Nichole Humphreys CO, Kerstin Keough CO, and Philip Wilson (Louise Knitter Wilson) OR, along with three grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister Betty Watermolen, and brother Larry Wilson.
Jim will be laid to rest in Fort Logan National Cemetery, where he will receive a full honor send off when it is safe for others to be present.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to:
https://www.hopeforthewarriors.org/about/make-a-donation/ or https://stopsoldiersuicide.org/
Cemetery Details
Ft. Logan National Cemetery
4400 West Kenyon Avenue
Denver, CO, 80236
Published in Colorado Community Media on Jun. 10, 2020.