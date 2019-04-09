Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Elizabeth Salino. View Sign

Jane Elizabeth Earl Salino, age 81, of Hickory, NC died Friday, November 9, 2018 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.

Born May 14, 1937 in Tompkins Co., NY, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Jennie Mae Earl. Jane retired from Cornell University as an administrative assistant. She loved traveling (she and Ed had visited all 50 states), golf, gardening, reading and shopping. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Earl and a sister, Barbara Foster.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Edward "Ed" David Salino; a daughter, Deanna Bonifate and husband, Gregory Bonifate of Wheat Ridge, CO; brothers, John Roy "Chipper" Earl of Freeville, NY and Robert Earl of Dryden, NY; sister, Charlotte Canfield of Dryden, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews.

No services are planned.

Memorials may be made to the Dept 41831, P O Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.

Condolences may be sent to the Salino family at

The Salino family has entrusted the funeral arrangement to Drum Funeral Home, 940 29th Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

Jane Elizabeth Earl Salino, age 81, of Hickory, NC died Friday, November 9, 2018 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.Born May 14, 1937 in Tompkins Co., NY, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Jennie Mae Earl. Jane retired from Cornell University as an administrative assistant. She loved traveling (she and Ed had visited all 50 states), golf, gardening, reading and shopping. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Earl and a sister, Barbara Foster.Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Edward "Ed" David Salino; a daughter, Deanna Bonifate and husband, Gregory Bonifate of Wheat Ridge, CO; brothers, John Roy "Chipper" Earl of Freeville, NY and Robert Earl of Dryden, NY; sister, Charlotte Canfield of Dryden, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews.No services are planned.Memorials may be made to the Dept 41831, P O Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.Condolences may be sent to the Salino family at www.drumfh-hickory.com. The Salino family has entrusted the funeral arrangement to Drum Funeral Home, 940 29th Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Funeral Home Drum Funeral Home - Hickory

940 29th Avenue NE

Hickory , NC 28601

(828) 267-5740 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Apr. 9 to May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.