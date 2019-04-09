Jane Elizabeth Earl Salino, age 81, of Hickory, NC died Friday, November 9, 2018 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.
Born May 14, 1937 in Tompkins Co., NY, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Jennie Mae Earl. Jane retired from Cornell University as an administrative assistant. She loved traveling (she and Ed had visited all 50 states), golf, gardening, reading and shopping. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Earl and a sister, Barbara Foster.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Edward "Ed" David Salino; a daughter, Deanna Bonifate and husband, Gregory Bonifate of Wheat Ridge, CO; brothers, John Roy "Chipper" Earl of Freeville, NY and Robert Earl of Dryden, NY; sister, Charlotte Canfield of Dryden, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews.
No services are planned.
Memorials may be made to the Dept 41831, P O Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.
