Jane Ruth Clayton passsed away on
December 30, 2019.
Jane was born on February 11, 1955,
in Denver, CO, to David B Clayton and
Ruth M Clayton. Jane graduated from
Englewood High School and Hastings
College.
She married Arthur Ohrtmann (Art)
in 1992. Jane is survived by her husband
Art, her brother David Clayton
(Virginia), of Houston, Texas, and their
children, Andrew Clayton and Becky
Cornwell. Jane is also survived by her
stepchildren Ashleigh Bogus (Clayton)
of Londonderry, New Hampshire, and
Austin Ohrtmann, of Worcester, Massachusetts.
Jane was preceded in death by
her parents and by her stepson Andrew
Ohrtmann.
Jane worked in medical billing and
coding for many years. She loved animals,
and she and Art were never without
their pets. A lifelong Presbyterian,
she was a fearless advocate for people
with "less." She supported feeding others
through her church food ministry.
Jane was an avid reader, rarely without
a book in her hands. She loved sewing,
and made dresses for special occasions.
She enjoyed tatting, and made many
Christmas ornaments for friends and
her church.
A person with a large and loving heart,
Jane strove to make the world a better
place. She will be greatly missed by
those she leaves behind.
A memorial service for Jane is planned
for January 11 at 1 pm at the First Presbyterian
Church of Englewood, 3500
South Logan. In lieu of flowers, memorial
donations may be made to the food
ministry, First Presbyterian Church of
Englewood. A private interment will be
held at a later date.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020