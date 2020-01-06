Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Ruth Clayton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Ruth Clayton passsed away on

December 30, 2019.



Jane was born on February 11, 1955,

in Denver, CO, to David B Clayton and

Ruth M Clayton. Jane graduated from

Englewood High School and Hastings

College.



She married Arthur Ohrtmann (Art)

in 1992. Jane is survived by her husband

Art, her brother David Clayton

(Virginia), of Houston, Texas, and their

children, Andrew Clayton and Becky

Cornwell. Jane is also survived by her

stepchildren Ashleigh Bogus (Clayton)

of Londonderry, New Hampshire, and

Austin Ohrtmann, of Worcester, Massachusetts.

Jane was preceded in death by

her parents and by her stepson Andrew

Ohrtmann.



Jane worked in medical billing and

coding for many years. She loved animals,

and she and Art were never without

their pets. A lifelong Presbyterian,

she was a fearless advocate for people

with "less." She supported feeding others

through her church food ministry.



Jane was an avid reader, rarely without

a book in her hands. She loved sewing,

and made dresses for special occasions.

She enjoyed tatting, and made many

Christmas ornaments for friends and

her church.



A person with a large and loving heart,

Jane strove to make the world a better

place. She will be greatly missed by

those she leaves behind.

A memorial service for Jane is planned

for January 11 at 1 pm at the First Presbyterian

Church of Englewood, 3500

South Logan. In lieu of flowers, memorial

donations may be made to the food

ministry, First Presbyterian Church of

Englewood. A private interment will be

