It is with immense

sadness that we

announce the

unexpected death of

Jason Linus Modlich,

34 years old, from

pneumonia and sepsis on

June 8, 2019 at UC Health

Hospital.



Jason was born in

Englewood, Colorado, on

April 4, 1985 and was the beloved son

of Char and Steve Modlich, who owned

JUS COOKINS Restaurant in Aurora

and then in Lakewood, Colorado for

many years.



He was singing from the time he was

a small child. He was a member of the

Colorado Children's Chorale, and then

began acting and singing the lead roles

in musicals, such as Crazy for You, at

Conifer High School.



He continued musical studies with

scholarships to Western State, the

University of Northern Colorado and

Metro State University of Denver.

In addition, he graduated from the

Colorado School of Broadcasting and

had a wonderful voice for

radio commercials. He

had recently performed

at the Adams Mystery

Playhouse in Denver.

He is survived by his

parents, Nonna Gloria

Patrona, Uncles Jack

Patrona, Tom Modlich

and Scott Aurand, Aunts

Kathy Patrona, Judy Modlich, Charlene

Rooker, Terri Modlich, Glorietta

Patrona, and Rosanna Patrona-Aurand,

Cousins Gian Aurand, Luc Aurand,

Jesse Modlich, Kelsie Modlich, Claire

Secrist-Ingalls, Brian Secrist, Beth

Secrist, Kristen Rooker and Kelly

Rooker.



A Celebration of Life Mass will be held

on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 5620

S. Hickory Circle, Littleton, Colorado

80120 followed by a reception there.

In lieu of flowers, donations can

be sent to the Dante Alighieri Music

Scholarship Fund @ 3510 Broadlands

