It is with immense
sadness that we
announce the
unexpected death of
Jason Linus Modlich,
34 years old, from
pneumonia and sepsis on
June 8, 2019 at UC Health
Hospital.
Jason was born in
Englewood, Colorado, on
April 4, 1985 and was the beloved son
of Char and Steve Modlich, who owned
JUS COOKINS Restaurant in Aurora
and then in Lakewood, Colorado for
many years.
He was singing from the time he was
a small child. He was a member of the
Colorado Children's Chorale, and then
began acting and singing the lead roles
in musicals, such as Crazy for You, at
Conifer High School.
He continued musical studies with
scholarships to Western State, the
University of Northern Colorado and
Metro State University of Denver.
In addition, he graduated from the
Colorado School of Broadcasting and
had a wonderful voice for
radio commercials. He
had recently performed
at the Adams Mystery
Playhouse in Denver.
He is survived by his
parents, Nonna Gloria
Patrona, Uncles Jack
Patrona, Tom Modlich
and Scott Aurand, Aunts
Kathy Patrona, Judy Modlich, Charlene
Rooker, Terri Modlich, Glorietta
Patrona, and Rosanna Patrona-Aurand,
Cousins Gian Aurand, Luc Aurand,
Jesse Modlich, Kelsie Modlich, Claire
Secrist-Ingalls, Brian Secrist, Beth
Secrist, Kristen Rooker and Kelly
Rooker.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held
on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 5620
S. Hickory Circle, Littleton, Colorado
80120 followed by a reception there.
In lieu of flowers, donations can
be sent to the Dante Alighieri Music
Scholarship Fund @ 3510 Broadlands
Lane, Broomfield, CO 80023.
