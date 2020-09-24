Jean Marie Benson October 25, 1934 - September 5, 2020
Englewood, Colorado
Jean Marie Benson, of Englewood, Colorado, passed away at her home on September 5, 2020. She was born October 25, 1934 in Pierre, South Dakota to Walter and Eleanor (nee Kahl) Williams. In her early childhood years, she lived with her family at the airfield in Belle Fouche, South Dakota. where her father was a stunt pilot and performed air shows in bi-planes. The family then moved to Sturgis, South Dakota for a short time and then on to Laramie, Wyoming where her father was instructing WWII pilots to fly in the war theatre. She had fond memories and many stories about her friends and adventures on the Wyoming prairie.
When Jean was a Teen she moved to Laguna Beach, California where she attended school and had many beloved friends. She loved the beach and trapping lobster from a boat she and her friends named "Raggy Bottom."
Once again she moved to Denver and then on to Englewood, Colorado to finish her Senior Year at Englewood High School where she loved theatre arts and met her future husband, Jack Benson.
Jean married Jack Benson on February 27, 1953. Not long afterward, Jean was on another adventure to the territory of Hawaii, where her husband Jack was stationed in the military. After that She and Jack returned back to Colorado to raise their family and where they have been residing to the present day.
She loved children and had taught at Maggie Martin preschool, then she went on to work at Colo-craft leather goods for many years where she made many friends and artists. She had a true love of nature and gardening and was very talented and creative. She also enjoyed visiting with friends and loved to travel. She had many stories to tell about camping and other adventures on the many journeys she took throughout her life. She was a very kind and giving soul and hosted many holiday dinners where anyone was welcome to join in.
Jean is survived by her husband, Jack Benson, of Englewood, Colorado, her sister Darlene Benti and husband Dale of Miles City, Montana, her daughter Laura Christensen and husband Don of Delta, Colorado, Linda Ollinger and husband Bruce of Wilsonville, Nebraska, her daughter Lisa Houser and husband Cliff of Lakewood, Colorado, 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Elinore (neeKahl) Williams and Sister Patricia Longo, Evergreen, Colorado.
Viewing will be Weds, September 30 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stork Family Mortuary, 1895 Wadsworth Blvd in Lakewood, Service and interment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at 9:30 am.
more info; kee332003@yahoo.com
or L.Ollinger, PO Box 63, Wilsonville, NE 69046