Jeanne Adelaide (Carter) Wells died
on August 25th 2019 in Ft. Collins,
Colorado. Jeanne, formerly of Parker
was born in Crandon Wisconsin on
December 31st 1918. She is survived
by two daughters, Suzanne of Pensacola,
FL and Judy Jo of Cody WY, and
two sons, Robert of Mitchell, NE, and
Russell of Ft. Collins, CO. A memorial
service will be held in Ft. Collins
at 2 PM on Saturday September 28. A
more compete obituary can be found
at Bohlenderfuneralchapel.com
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019