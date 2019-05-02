Send Flowers Obituary

Colorado artist Jeannine Gray, the youngest of seven children was born in Denver to Romeo Andre LaPerriere and Juliette Marie Dangeau LaPerriere. A graduate of East High School, she married Milton A. Gray May 11, 1951, and they resided in Lakewood together for 44 years. She was preceded in death by spouse Milton and daughter Suzanne. She is survived by daughters Denise Gray Hosler, Jacqueline Tice (Tom), and Nina Gray, eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Jeannine was an active member of the community, working as a teacher's assistant in Jeffco elementary schools, belonging to the Mountainside Art Guild, and very active parishioner of St. Jude Catholic Church. She enjoyed music, the arts, and opera, attending many of these events, including the Central City and Santé Fe Operas. Services: St. Jude Catholic Church Prayer Vigil Thursday, May 9th 7:00PM; Mass Friday May 10th at 11:00AM, Reception will follow mass at the Homestead Golf Course. Interment May 13th 10:15 AM at Ft. Logan Cemetery, Staging Area C. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeannine's name to St. Jude Catholic Church or Lutheran Hospice.

