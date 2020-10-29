Jeffrey Lynn Ramsour, 63, passed away September 22nd, 2020.The youngest of four boys, Jeff was born November 16th, 1956 in Greeley, CO to Fred and Helen Ramsour.He was a good man; caring, quiet, reserved, and witty when you could get him talking! His grin and laughter were contagious, and his personality magnetic.A bit of a trickster in his younger years; his mother Helen once came home to an alligator in her bathtub; as well as when Jeff notoriously rode his Harley through the halls of DCHS his senior year.He was a mountain man through and through. He was most at home in the wilderness; spending his time in the beautiful Colorado scenery with wildlife made him feel at peace. Jeffrey was one with nature and able to speak with the animals; truly, his animal calls are a bit of a thing of legend.A lover of country music and western movies, his favorite song was "I Should've Been a Cowboy" by Toby Keith, and one of his favorite movies was "Tombstone". If Jeff was born a hundred or so years earlier, "Tombstone" would have certainly been his life, riding the trails with Wyatt Earp and the gang, right by his side at the OK Corral:"Sleepin' out all night beneath the desert starsWith a dream in his eye and a prayer in his heart"He was also an exceptionally gifted artist able to pick up any craft that he set his mind, or rather his hands to learning. He enjoyed working with many media; taxidermy, airbrushing, leather work, knife making, jewelry, welding, drawing, painting, chipping arrow heads and making arrows for archery are just a few of the many skills he mastered.He also loved his children, and even named his two sons after famous Mountain Men, Zachary Bass and Zebulon Pike.Not only did he love his kids, but he loved his family and had an incredibly special relationship with his nieces and nephews. He was a beloved Son, Brother, Father, Uncle and Friend and he will be sorely missed by all.Jeff is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Edward) Lottridge, son Zachary (Jessica) Ramsour (grandkids Hannah and Noah), son Zebulon Ramsour; brother Frank Ramsour (Shawn, Shane, Shana, and Shalon); brother, Fred Ramsour, nephew Jared Ramsour (great niece Brooklyn), niece Jamie (Troy) Kelty (great nieces Chelsea, Rae, and Nevaeh), Niece Jennifer Ramsour (great niece Trinity); brother John (Debbie) Ramsour; niece Chyenne (John) Ueland (Luke, Cooper, Lucy, and Porter), nephew Cole Ramsour (great niece Caylee), niece Casey Ramsour, and niece Ciera (Trevor) Sutton (Beau).He is preceded in death by his Mother, Helen Ramsour and Father Fred Ramsour.Services for the family were held October 2nd at Cedar Hills Cemetery in Castle Rock CO. A Celebration of Life will be held in Jeffrey's memory at a later date.