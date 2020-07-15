Jennie Elizabeth Burdick, 45, passed away in Denver, CO on June 29, 2020 while at The Denver Hospice. Her longtime partner and friend, Christopher Pryor and their beloved dog, Ziggy, were by her side. Jennie was born on July 22, 1974 in New Britain, CT. As a self-proclaimed hedonist, Jennie loved the outdoors, traveling, camping, and working in her garden. She was a skilled floral artist, poet, and lover of non-fiction books, music, and animals, as well as a truly devoted follower of the band Phish. Jennie was known for her quick wit, intelligence, sense of humor and infectious laugh. She leaves behind her mother, Dona J. (Graham) Burdick of Lenox, MA and father, Roger L. Burdick of West Dennis, MA. Additionally, she leaves behind her sister, Lynne (Burdick) Kiesewetter of Winsted, CT and two nephews, Zack and Mason Kiesewetter of Simsbury CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Denver Hospice, 501 South Cherry Street, Suite 700, Denver, CO 80246 or the charity of your choice
. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.