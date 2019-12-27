Seventh of seven
Children, born to Edward
and Alice Dempsey,
James J. Dempsey (Jim)
went to heaven on Friday
December 20th. Born in
Mt Prospect Illinois on
December 12, 1964, his
family moved to Golden
Colorado when he was
just 3 ½ years old, so he
considered himself a native.
Jim graduated from Metropolitan
State College with a degree in
Industrial Design and soon started
his own custom woodwork company.
An expert craftsman, his work may be
found from California to Wisconsin,
in homes, businesses, railcars and
restaurants. An additional career
gave him the opportunity to pursue
a second passion, of traveling the
backroads and small towns of
Colorado, locating and tracing gas
leaks. Jim was recognized for his
diligence and exceptional ability to
identify problem areas and often
asked to help train and mentor
other employees. When muscular
dystrophy made it impossible for him
to continue his work in both of these
fields, he continued to encourage
others, sharing his knowledge, tools
and large collection of precious
woods.
People who have met Jim
immediately recognized him as
both a gentleman and a gentle
heart. Known for his compassion
and kindness, Jim shared that he
would most like to be remembered
as someone willing and able to help
others. And that he did.
One of Jim's favorite times of year
was Christmas, when the
spirit of giving is high. He
took time to choose the
very best Christmas gift
for friends and family, and
looked forward to the joy
he hoped they would bring.
His generosity extended
far beyond the holiday
however, and anyone who
knew Jim knows that he would be
happy to help them any time, in any
way he could.
Survived by his mother Alice, and
five siblings – Michael Dempsey
(Golden, CO), Greg Dempsey &
Aileen (Sarasota FL), Tom Dempsey
(Hotchkiss CO), Sharon Dempsey
(Lakewood, CO), Mary Jo (Dempsey)
& Chuck Bacik (Fallbrook, CA), and
nine nieces & nephews. He was
proceeded to heaven by his father
Edward, sister Andrea (Dempsey)
Marsh and Niece Genny Ann Marsh.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St
Joseph's Catholic Church in Golden
on Monday 6 January at 10AM
followed by a reception/luncheon. A
rosary will be said immediately prior
to the start of the memorial mass.
During this special holiday time of
year, the family requests that in lieu of
flowers, friends consider making a gift
of time or money to any one in need,
in Jim's memory. Sharing with others
was one of his greatest gifts, and he
made it a habit to pick up the tab of
a fellow diner's food orders, loan a
cherished item or donate from his
own collection of favorite treasures.
Jim would be honored to know that
his legacy of "paying it forward"
would continue in his memory.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020