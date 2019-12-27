Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim Dempsey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Seventh of seven

Children, born to Edward

and Alice Dempsey,

James J. Dempsey (Jim)

went to heaven on Friday

December 20th. Born in

Mt Prospect Illinois on

December 12, 1964, his

family moved to Golden

Colorado when he was

just 3 ½ years old, so he

considered himself a native.



Jim graduated from Metropolitan

State College with a degree in

Industrial Design and soon started

his own custom woodwork company.

An expert craftsman, his work may be

found from California to Wisconsin,

in homes, businesses, railcars and

restaurants. An additional career

gave him the opportunity to pursue

a second passion, of traveling the

backroads and small towns of

Colorado, locating and tracing gas

leaks. Jim was recognized for his

diligence and exceptional ability to

identify problem areas and often

asked to help train and mentor

other employees. When muscular

dystrophy made it impossible for him

to continue his work in both of these

fields, he continued to encourage

others, sharing his knowledge, tools

and large collection of precious

woods.



People who have met Jim

immediately recognized him as

both a gentleman and a gentle

heart. Known for his compassion

and kindness, Jim shared that he

would most like to be remembered

as someone willing and able to help

others. And that he did.

One of Jim's favorite times of year

was Christmas, when the

spirit of giving is high. He

took time to choose the

very best Christmas gift

for friends and family, and

looked forward to the joy

he hoped they would bring.

His generosity extended

far beyond the holiday

however, and anyone who

knew Jim knows that he would be

happy to help them any time, in any

way he could.



Survived by his mother Alice, and

five siblings – Michael Dempsey

(Golden, CO), Greg Dempsey &

Aileen (Sarasota FL), Tom Dempsey

(Hotchkiss CO), Sharon Dempsey

(Lakewood, CO), Mary Jo (Dempsey)

& Chuck Bacik (Fallbrook, CA), and

nine nieces & nephews. He was

proceeded to heaven by his father

Edward, sister Andrea (Dempsey)

Marsh and Niece Genny Ann Marsh.



A Memorial Mass will be held at St

Joseph's Catholic Church in Golden

on Monday 6 January at 10AM

followed by a reception/luncheon. A

rosary will be said immediately prior

to the start of the memorial mass.



During this special holiday time of

year, the family requests that in lieu of

flowers, friends consider making a gift

of time or money to any one in need,

in Jim's memory. Sharing with others

was one of his greatest gifts, and he

made it a habit to pick up the tab of

a fellow diner's food orders, loan a

cherished item or donate from his

own collection of favorite treasures.

Jim would be honored to know that

his legacy of "paying it forward"

