Joan Auld Venetta, born Joan Irene Auld, passed away from natural causes in Colorado on June 30, 2020. She was born in Uniontown, PA to Margaret and Willard Auld on April 5, 1934. She was a dedicated housewife and mother and worked as a receptionist at Duke University Medical Center. Joan married Benjamin Venetta on May 29, 1952. Joan is survived by her two children, Barry and Nancy Venetta, her grandchildren Brittany Detlefsen and Brandon Venetta and her great grandchildren Betania, Vienna and Boden. Her surviving step siblings are Linda, Harriett Lee, Janet, Theresa, Sonny and James; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the Covid-19 and gathering restrictions no memorial service is
planned. A memorial site has been created on-line for family and friends to share thoughts and memories at legacy.com
and heflebowerfuneralservices.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Scholarship Fund at Windcrest, which provides college scholarship to teenagers that work at the Retirement community. Please write checks to "Student Scholarship Fund" and mail it to Windcrest Community Services at 3235 Mill Vista Rd, Highlands Ranch, Co 80129.
To view the "Memories Album" the family created, please click on the "Photos and Videos" tab at the top of Joan's obituary on the Heflebower website.