Joan Kay "Joanie" Ballantyne Carlson Schaefer
Joan Kay Ballantyne Carlson Schaefer, "Joanie," passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her home in Brighton, Colorado. Her work in the community included the Metro North Chamber, Meals on Wheels, CASA, the Adams 12 School District, Front Range Community College, and as the paralegal for Schaefer Law family law practice. Her spunk and high energy level combined with her generosity and service made her a force in her community and in her family. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband Dr. Frederick Schaefer, her children Ryan, Dawn, Blake, Sara, Lindsay, Skyler, Meredith and Tobias, and her grandchildren Gavin, Ethan, Lubov, Lexi, Logan, Wyatt, Faith, Jackson, Allison, Austin, Rylee, Luke and Wade.

Joan will be buried at the Finley-Sunset Hills Cemetery in Portland. All are welcome to join in the livestream service via https://www.facebook.com/FinleySunsetHills on Thursday, July 16th at 11am PST. Joan had such a heart for serving others and connecting with the elderly, and one of her favorite ways to serve was delivering Meals on Wheels. So, in lieu of flowers we would love to have donations made to Senior Hub Meals on Wheels. Donate online at www.seniorhub.org or checks can be sent to: Senior Hub Meals on Wheels 10190 Bannock St Northglenn CO 80260. Please mention "In Memory of Joan Schaefer" with the check or online donation.

Published in Colorado Community Media on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Service
11:00 AM
https://www.facebook.com/FinleySunsetHills
