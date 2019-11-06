Jobe J. Ramey , known as
Josh, passed away at Valley
View Villa on October 30,
2019 at the age of 95. He was
born on February 23, 1924
to Jobe and Ethel Ramey
in Chardon, Kansas. They lived on
a farm and he attended a one room
country school called Sappa View,
because you could see the winding
Sappa Creek from the school yard.
Josh and his older brother RG would
walk or ride double on old "Kit" to
school. They would slide off the horse
with their gallon syrup can full of
their lunch and Kit would gallop back
home.
His Mother died in 1934, during the
dust bowl and depression days, so in
a few years they moved to Colorado.
They settled in the Elizabeth area.
Josh and his Dad farmed wheat and
ran cattle.
He married the neighbor's daughter,
Ruby Wolfe, on June 22, 1947. Their
first born, Connie was born in 1950
where they lived in a little house without
indoor plumbing and electricity.
The winter of 1957 they purchased
the Wolfe family farm. Two more
children followed, Stan and
Twyla. He enjoyed raising
wheat and tending to the
cattle.
The winter time you would
find him first as a mechanic
and later in the Castle Rock grocery
store. He loved visiting with all the
customers as he stocked the shelves.
He was involved with the Cattlemen's
Association and the founding of the
Elbert county weed district.
They retired from the farm and
moved to Fort Morgan in 1995.
He is survived by children Stan
(Crystal) Ramey of Fort Morgan, Twyla
(Leo) Rusan of Fairplay, son-in-law
Gary Nelson of Sterling, 8 grandchildren,
10 great grandchildren, sisterin-
law Aurelia Wolfe and many nieces
and nephews and many friends.
Preceded in death by parents, wife
Ruby, his daughter Connie Nelson,
2 sisters, Lucille Gilliland, Lohraine
Tyson and brother RG Ramey.
A memorial service will be Wednesday,
November 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at
the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort
Morgan. Inurnment will follow in
Serenity Falls Columbarium.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2019