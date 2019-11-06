Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jobe J. Ramey. View Sign Service Information Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Brush 222 Cameron Brush , CO 80723 (970)-842-2821 Memorial service 2:00 PM Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Brush 222 Cameron Brush , CO 80723 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jobe J. Ramey , known as

Josh, passed away at Valley

View Villa on October 30,

2019 at the age of 95. He was

born on February 23, 1924

to Jobe and Ethel Ramey

in Chardon, Kansas. They lived on

a farm and he attended a one room

country school called Sappa View,

because you could see the winding

Sappa Creek from the school yard.

Josh and his older brother RG would

walk or ride double on old "Kit" to

school. They would slide off the horse

with their gallon syrup can full of

their lunch and Kit would gallop back

home.



His Mother died in 1934, during the

dust bowl and depression days, so in

a few years they moved to Colorado.

They settled in the Elizabeth area.

Josh and his Dad farmed wheat and

ran cattle.



He married the neighbor's daughter,

Ruby Wolfe, on June 22, 1947. Their

first born, Connie was born in 1950

where they lived in a little house without

indoor plumbing and electricity.

The winter of 1957 they purchased

the Wolfe family farm. Two more

children followed, Stan and

Twyla. He enjoyed raising

wheat and tending to the

cattle.



The winter time you would

find him first as a mechanic

and later in the Castle Rock grocery

store. He loved visiting with all the

customers as he stocked the shelves.

He was involved with the Cattlemen's

Association and the founding of the

Elbert county weed district.

They retired from the farm and

moved to Fort Morgan in 1995.



He is survived by children Stan

(Crystal) Ramey of Fort Morgan, Twyla

(Leo) Rusan of Fairplay, son-in-law

Gary Nelson of Sterling, 8 grandchildren,

10 great grandchildren, sisterin-

law Aurelia Wolfe and many nieces

and nephews and many friends.

Preceded in death by parents, wife

Ruby, his daughter Connie Nelson,

2 sisters, Lucille Gilliland, Lohraine

Tyson and brother RG Ramey.



A memorial service will be Wednesday,

November 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at

the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort

Morgan. Inurnment will follow in

Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2019

