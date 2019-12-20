Born to John and Phyllis MacGuffin

who preceded him in death. John is

a graduate of Hinsdale Central High

school and attended Triton College

and Milwaukee School of Engineering.



He is survived by Sister Sally (Bill)

Ozga and there daughters, Jill Stoops,

children Ted and Erin. Also, Susan

(Don) Perusich, children Carter and

Josie. Brother Michael (Lisa) MacGuffin

and children, Camilla (Ben) Buchta,

children Ellianna, Ismylah and

Athaliah; Brittney (Scott) Hickman,

children Aiden and Arcadne; Preston

(Alex) MacGuffin, children Camden

and Greg McCarron. Austin Pitchford.



John loved playing ice hockey, fishing,

hunting and camping. When he

moved from Illinois to Missoula, MT.

John said he found God's Country!!!

He had many jobs while living there,

and excelled as an auto mechanic,

and a wilderness guide. His love of the

outdoors kept him happy. John will be

missed by all who heard his amazing

wild stories and jokes!!! The woods are

safer now that he is not hunting!



No services planned.