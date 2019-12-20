Born to John and Phyllis MacGuffin
who preceded him in death. John is
a graduate of Hinsdale Central High
school and attended Triton College
and Milwaukee School of Engineering.
He is survived by Sister Sally (Bill)
Ozga and there daughters, Jill Stoops,
children Ted and Erin. Also, Susan
(Don) Perusich, children Carter and
Josie. Brother Michael (Lisa) MacGuffin
and children, Camilla (Ben) Buchta,
children Ellianna, Ismylah and
Athaliah; Brittney (Scott) Hickman,
children Aiden and Arcadne; Preston
(Alex) MacGuffin, children Camden
and Greg McCarron. Austin Pitchford.
John loved playing ice hockey, fishing,
hunting and camping. When he
moved from Illinois to Missoula, MT.
John said he found God's Country!!!
He had many jobs while living there,
and excelled as an auto mechanic,
and a wilderness guide. His love of the
outdoors kept him happy. John will be
missed by all who heard his amazing
wild stories and jokes!!! The woods are
safer now that he is not hunting!
No services planned.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019