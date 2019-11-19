John "Jack" Evans Timberlake
III has departed
this earthly station to
ride the great railroad in
the sky.
Jack passed away on November 14,
2019 surrounded by his family. He left
behind his beloved wife of 43 years,
Ruth Timberlake, his daughter Sarah
(David) Sharpe (David), stepson
David Cook (Young), and stepdaughter
Diane (Wes) Sibole, as well as his
granddaughters and numerous other
relatives. He is also survived by a
sister, Mary Ellen Timberlake, and
children and grandchildren. Jack's
first wife, Mary Greer Timberlake and
his son, John E Timberlake IV preceded
him in passing.
Jack was born in Pittsburgh, PA,
to John Jr. and Forrestine Timberlake.
He spent two summers in the
Merchant Marines, then attended
Princeton University (Econ 1951). He
served in the Army during the Korean
Conflict as an Instructor Sergeant in
Leadership and Transportation at Fort
Eustice, VA from 1953-1955. He married
his first wife, Mary, in 1955, and
had two children, Sarah and John IV,
working for railroads in various positions.
He attended Harvard University
(MBA 1965), then moved the family to
Littleton, CO, where he took a position
with the Rio Grande Western
Railroad. He had worked
as a switchman for them
in 1951. He became
Superintendent of Operations
there in 1970, later advancing to
Director of Unit Train Operations.
Mary passed in 1974. Not long afterwards,
Jack met Ruth, who soon, with
her two children Dave and Diane,
became family. All lived and grew up
in Bow Mar, until Jack retired. He and
Ruth moved to Clearwater, FL, and
had a happy life on The Gulf. After
a number of years, they returned to
Colorado and settled in Colorado
Springs. Friends were made everywhere,
in every town, never forgotten.
Jack will be missed by many.
He was a member of The First Presbyterian
Church of Colorado Springs,
The Garden of the Gods Club and The
El Paso Pioneers.
A memorial will be held at 11 am, on
November 23, 2019, at The First Presbyterian
Church of Colorado Springs,
219 Bijou Street, Colorado Springs,
80903. In lieu of flowers, contributions
may be made to The First Presbyterian
Church's Music Department at
the same address.
The family expresses heartfelt
thanks for the loving care provided by
Morningstar at Mountain Shadows,
and to Adie of Abode Hospice in the
last year of Jack's life.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019