John "Jack" Evans TimberlakeIII has departedthis earthly station toride the great railroad inthe sky.Jack passed away on November 14,2019 surrounded by his family. He leftbehind his beloved wife of 43 years,Ruth Timberlake, his daughter Sarah(David) Sharpe (David), stepsonDavid Cook (Young), and stepdaughterDiane (Wes) Sibole, as well as hisgranddaughters and numerous otherrelatives. He is also survived by asister, Mary Ellen Timberlake, andchildren and grandchildren. Jack'sfirst wife, Mary Greer Timberlake andhis son, John E Timberlake IV precededhim in passing.Jack was born in Pittsburgh, PA,to John Jr. and Forrestine Timberlake.He spent two summers in theMerchant Marines, then attended Princeton University (Econ 1951). Heserved in the Army during the KoreanConflict as an Instructor Sergeant inLeadership and Transportation at FortEustice, VA from 1953-1955. He marriedhis first wife, Mary, in 1955, andhad two children, Sarah and John IV,working for railroads in various positions.He attended Harvard University (MBA 1965), then moved the family toLittleton, CO, where he took a positionwith the Rio Grande WesternRailroad. He had workedas a switchman for themin 1951. He becameSuperintendent of Operationsthere in 1970, later advancing toDirector of Unit Train Operations.Mary passed in 1974. Not long afterwards,Jack met Ruth, who soon, withher two children Dave and Diane,became family. All lived and grew upin Bow Mar, until Jack retired. He andRuth moved to Clearwater, FL, andhad a happy life on The Gulf. Aftera number of years, they returned toColorado and settled in ColoradoSprings. Friends were made everywhere,in every town, never forgotten.Jack will be missed by many.He was a member of The First PresbyterianChurch of Colorado Springs,The Garden of the Gods Club and TheEl Paso Pioneers.A memorial will be held at 11 am, onNovember 23, 2019, at The First PresbyterianChurch of Colorado Springs,219 Bijou Street, Colorado Springs,80903. In lieu of flowers, contributionsmay be made to The First PresbyterianChurch's Music Department atthe same address.The family expresses heartfeltthanks for the loving care provided byMorningstar at Mountain Shadows,and to Adie of Abode Hospice in thelast year of Jack's life.

