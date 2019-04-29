Joseph "Leo" Dirnberger
was born in Underwood
TWP, MN on July 19, 1926.
In 1944, he joined the Navy.
He was a proud WWII Navy
veteran serving aboard the
battleship USS Mississippi.
He attended NMSU in Las
Cruces. Leo moved the
family to Arvada, CO in 1966.
He retired from USDA and
volunteered with Habitat for Humanity
and Presbyterian Mission, traveling
to Alaska and Kentucky.
Returning to Wheat Ridge
CO he worked for Wheat
Ridge Parks and Recreation,
Coors Field and volunteered
at the Senior Center. He
moved to Brighton, CO his
home was at Inglenook
Retirement Home and
passed away March 31.
Celebration of Life May 18,
2019, 11 AM.
Olinger Crown Hill.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Apr. 29 to May 5, 2019