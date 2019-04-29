Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph "Leo" Dirnberger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph "Leo" Dirnberger

was born in Underwood

TWP, MN on July 19, 1926.

In 1944, he joined the Navy.

He was a proud WWII Navy

veteran serving aboard the

battleship USS Mississippi.

He attended NMSU in Las

Cruces. Leo moved the

family to Arvada, CO in 1966.

He retired from USDA and

volunteered with Habitat for Humanity

and Presbyterian Mission, traveling

to Alaska and Kentucky.

Returning to Wheat Ridge

CO he worked for Wheat

Ridge Parks and Recreation,

Coors Field and volunteered

at the Senior Center. He

moved to Brighton, CO his

home was at Inglenook

Retirement Home and

passed away March 31.

Celebration of Life May 18,

2019, 11 AM.

