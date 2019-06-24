Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Garcia. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph (Joe) Garcia was

born September 17, 1921

in Manhattan, N.Y. In

1943 Joe enlisted in the US

Army serving in France

and Germany. He met the

love of his life Ingeborg Zorn while

stationed in Germany.

After being sent home Joe joined

the War Department as a Government

Administrator and returned

to Germany. Joe and Inge married

in 1948.

Upon returning to the states Joe

and Inge became longtime residents

in Midland Park and Allendale

N.J.

Joe had attended Cornell University

and found his career as a

Chartered Financial Analyst. Joe

worked on Wall Street in

N.Y.C. with the firms of

Dean Witter Reynolds and

Merrill Lynch.

In 2002 Joe retired to

Castle Rock, CO.

Joe is survived by his wife Inge. Sons

Joseph (Karen) Garcia, Lyle (Dawn)

Garcia, and daughter Gisele (Ron)

Jones along with seven grandchildren

and five great grandchildren.

Wake service will be held at 4pm

Olinger Funeral Home Castle Rock,

CO on June 23, 2019.

Funeral Mass will be held at St.

Francis RCC Castle Rock at 9:30am

on June 24, 2019.

Joe will be interred at Fort Logan

Military Cemetery at 9:15am on

Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from June 24 to July 1, 2019

