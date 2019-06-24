Joseph (Joe) Garcia was
born September 17, 1921
in Manhattan, N.Y. In
1943 Joe enlisted in the US
Army serving in France
and Germany. He met the
love of his life Ingeborg Zorn while
stationed in Germany.
After being sent home Joe joined
the War Department as a Government
Administrator and returned
to Germany. Joe and Inge married
in 1948.
Upon returning to the states Joe
and Inge became longtime residents
in Midland Park and Allendale
N.J.
Joe had attended Cornell University
and found his career as a
Chartered Financial Analyst. Joe
worked on Wall Street in
N.Y.C. with the firms of
Dean Witter Reynolds and
Merrill Lynch.
In 2002 Joe retired to
Castle Rock, CO.
Joe is survived by his wife Inge. Sons
Joseph (Karen) Garcia, Lyle (Dawn)
Garcia, and daughter Gisele (Ron)
Jones along with seven grandchildren
and five great grandchildren.
Wake service will be held at 4pm
Olinger Funeral Home Castle Rock,
CO on June 23, 2019.
Funeral Mass will be held at St.
Francis RCC Castle Rock at 9:30am
on June 24, 2019.
Joe will be interred at Fort Logan
Military Cemetery at 9:15am on
June 24, 2019.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from June 24 to July 1, 2019