Joseph Melvin Clements
September 13, 1941 - July 20, 2020
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Douglas-Elbert Task Force, 1638 Park St, Castle Rock, CO 80109, http://www.detaskforce.org/
, or Emmaus Anglican Church, 995 N. Ridge Road, Castle Rock CO 80104, http://www.emmausanglican.com/
Joseph Melvin Clements, devoted family man, dedicated golfer, world traveler, and resident of Castle Pines for nearly thirty years, died July 20 at his home in Boulder City, Nevada. He was 78. His death comes after a two-year battle with sarcoma.
Joe grew up in Akron, Ohio. His parents, Joseph and Inez Clements, divorced when he was an infant. His mother later married Callicrate Lisotto, whom Joe described as a true father figure who proved instrumental in the development of his character.
Joe graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in mathematics and an obsession with Buckeye football. He earned an M.S. in management from Regis University in 1995, and relished his later involvement, as both a student and a volunteer instructor, with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Denver University. A relentless reader, Joe always seemed to be in the midst of an exhaustive historical tome or hefty presidential biography weighing at least five pounds.
Joe met the love of his life, Janice Ringlein, in college. They married on Thanksgiving Day, 1963, and in time welcomed three children. Joe found work in the insurance industry. As his career advanced, the young family moved often: across the Midwest; to San Antonio; and ultimately to Denver, where Joe ended his corporate era as Assistant Vice-President and Rocky Mountain Regional Director for Continental Insurance.
Known for his work ethic, Joe was also famously frugal. That financial discipline enabled him to be persistently generous later in life. In celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary, Joe and Janice hosted their children, spouses and grandchildren for a week at a resort in Hawaii.
Joe's inquisitive nature made him a natural traveler. He instilled a sense of adventure in his children, even during the budget-conscious years, with two-to-three week camping trips and visits to national parks and historic battlefields. Travel brought immense joy to his life, as he and Janice explored all 50 states and 45 countries together.
At home in Castle Pines, Joe enjoyed golfing at Perry Park Country Club, where he was a member for more than 25 years. He logged countless volunteer hours with local organizations, including Meals-on-Wheels, The Wildlife Experience, Douglas-Elbert Task Force, St. Francis Center, and Douglas County Libraries.
Joe developed a deeper spirituality near the end of his life. He and Janice became active members of Emmaus Anglican Church in Castle Rock. The Emmaus community rallied around the couple when Janice was diagnosed with cancer, and supported Joe when he suffered the loss of his beloved wife of 53 years.
As a solo traveler, Joe registered for a group tour of Morocco, where in March 2018, he met Barbara Leahy, a retired teacher and widow. The two discovered they had much in common, and were blessed with a second love that led to marriage later that year. Joe relocated to Barbara's community of Boulder City, Nevada, and together they packed in visits to Iceland, Turkey, Scotland, England, as well as locales in the US, until Joe's health demanded that he slow down. After his illness grew severe, Barbara cared for him at home until his death.
Joe is survived by his wife, Barbara Leahy of Boulder City, Nevada, daughter Barbara Lincoln (Karl) of San Antonio, son John (Sharon Van Epps) of Seattle, son David (Rachelle) of Boulder, grandchildren Sarah Lincoln of San Antonio, Emily Lincoln of Helena, Montana, Puja, Sintayehu and Makeda Clements of Seattle, Piper, Autumn and Devi Clements of Boulder, great-grandchildren James and Lucy Lincoln, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to Janice, Joe's parents and his sister, Alta Clements Trejbal, preceded him in death.
A funeral service and inurnment at Emmaus Anglican Church in Castle Rock. Colorado will be held at a later date, when it is safe for travel and gathering.