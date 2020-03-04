Joseph, a longtime
resident of Kuna, ID passed
away on February 26, 2020
in Kuna, ID. Joe enjoyed volunteer
work. He chaired the 2010 Kuna Census
Committee, a member of the Ada
County Boys and Girls Club Board of
Directors, Kuna's Committee to bring
a club to Kuna, served as president
and secretary of his homeowners association
and delivered meals for the
Meals On Wheels Program and blood
from the Red Cross to local hospitals.
Joe graduated from the University of
Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado.
He was a teacher, administrator
and elementary school principal
in the Adams County Colorado Five
Star School District totaling
twenty-seven years. Besides
his tenure as an educator,
Joe spent thirteen years in the Marine
Corps Reserves as an administrative
officer and air controller. He retired
at the rank of major. He is survived by
his wife Dottie, daughter Jennifer Mahoney,
son Jeffrey Luppens, son Brian
Crabtree, stepson William Jackson,
stepdaughter Karen Jackson and eight
grandchildren. Joe would want to
be remembered as a faithful servant
for our Lord Jesus Christ. Funeral
Services will be Saturday, March, 7,
2020 at 2:30 pm at New Beginnings
Christian Church, 820 Linder Rd,
Kuna, ID 83634.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020