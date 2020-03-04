Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph (Sandy) Luppens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph, a longtimeresident of Kuna, ID passedaway on February 26, 2020in Kuna, ID. Joe enjoyed volunteerwork. He chaired the 2010 Kuna CensusCommittee, a member of the AdaCounty Boys and Girls Club Board ofDirectors, Kuna's Committee to bringa club to Kuna, served as presidentand secretary of his homeowners associationand delivered meals for theMeals On Wheels Program and bloodfrom the Red Cross to local hospitals.Joe graduated from the University ofNorthern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado.He was a teacher, administratorand elementary school principalin the Adams County Colorado FiveStar School District totalingtwenty-seven years. Besideshis tenure as an educator,Joe spent thirteen years in the MarineCorps Reserves as an administrativeofficer and air controller. He retiredat the rank of major. He is survived byhis wife Dottie, daughter Jennifer Mahoney,son Jeffrey Luppens, son BrianCrabtree, stepson William Jackson,stepdaughter Karen Jackson and eightgrandchildren. Joe would want tobe remembered as a faithful servantfor our Lord Jesus Christ. FuneralServices will be Saturday, March, 7,2020 at 2:30 pm at New BeginningsChristian Church, 820 Linder Rd,Kuna, ID 83634.

