Joy Buller passed away at
home on March 4th from
a long battle with ovarian
cancer. She was surrounded
by her family. She was 79 years
young and fought her battle
courageously and with joy
until the very end.
She was married for 54
years to the love of her life, Butch
Buller, a Denver Fire Chief, who
preceded her in death 6 years ago. Joy
spent her life serving others and loving
on people from the ages of 1-100.
She was selfless and giving in all she
did.
She is survived by her Son, Mitch
Buller and his wife Ginny and
their sons Jason Buller and
his wife Shuo and Cody Buller
and his wife Melissa. She is
also survived by her daughter,
Gaye Ribble and her husband
Glenn and their kids Briana
Davis and her husband Matt
and Brandon Ribble and his
wife Tkale. In the last five years she
celebrated life as a great grandmother
with her 5 loves, Talon, Kennedy,
Tinley, Silas and Tiana Joy.
Donations can be made in her
honor to Colorado Christian Services
(adoption agency) or the American
.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 18 to Apr. 17, 2019