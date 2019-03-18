Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joy Buller passed away at

home on March 4th from

a long battle with ovarian

cancer. She was surrounded

by her family. She was 79 years

young and fought her battle

courageously and with joy

until the very end.

She was married for 54

years to the love of her life, Butch

Buller, a Denver Fire Chief, who

preceded her in death 6 years ago. Joy

spent her life serving others and loving

on people from the ages of 1-100.

She was selfless and giving in all she

did.

She is survived by her Son, Mitch

Buller and his wife Ginny and

their sons Jason Buller and

his wife Shuo and Cody Buller

and his wife Melissa. She is

also survived by her daughter,

Gaye Ribble and her husband

Glenn and their kids Briana

Davis and her husband Matt

and Brandon Ribble and his

wife Tkale. In the last five years she

celebrated life as a great grandmother

with her 5 loves, Talon, Kennedy,

Tinley, Silas and Tiana Joy.

Donations can be made in her

honor to Colorado Christian Services

(adoption agency) or the American

Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 18 to Apr. 17, 2019

