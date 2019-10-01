Joy Patterson Bowers, matriarch
of the Bowers family was
born May 29, 1926 and passed
September 19, 2019. Born in
Ethyl, Texas to CJ Patterson
and Exie Myrtle White Patterson.
She is survived by her
four children; Jan, Michael, Doug and
Katherine and her grandchildren; Bill,
Kristine and Jeff as well as her great
grandchildren; Casey, Gary, Leah,
Everett and Nella. Joy was a pillar of
the Littleton Community, active in
the Littleton Women's Club, the Local
Grange and many volunteer and
charitable endeavors including
the Littleton Cemetery, baby
blankets to local hospitals,
dictionaries to elementary
students with the Grange, not
to mention visiting veterans
in the hospital, and her work
through the American Legion Women's
Auxiliary. Funeral Service Friday, Oct.
4th at 8:30 a.m. at Drinkwine Family
Chapel. Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m.
at Ft. Logan National Cemetery followed
by a bereavement lunch at 11:00
a.m. at American Legion Post 193, Bob
Hope Hall.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2019