RORMAN, JOYCE M. Joyce Rorman of Wilsonville, OR, formerly of Lakewood, CO, passed away May 26, 2020 at the age of 89. She is survived by her children Susan (Bruce) Wenzlau, Karen Jones, Joanne (Robert) Birdsall, and James (Susan) Rorman; grandchildren Jason (Brandi), Brian (Dina), Alison, and Kimberly; and great-grandchildren Miya and Henry. Interment was at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, a Hospice of your choice, or to Southern Gables Church, 4001 S Wadsworth Blvd, Littleton, CO 80123.
Published in Colorado Community Media on Jun. 13, 2020.